Trump lowers boom on ‘antisemitic’ Harvard, eyes shifting grants to trade schools

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump said he is canceling all remaining federal contracts with Harvard, questioned the once-prestigious university’s foreign entanglements and suggested that the billions in U.S. funds will be shifted to trade schools.

Cutting all remaining federal grants will amount to around $100 million, but Trump has also said he would withhold billions more in government funding to the Ivy League institution.

Trump said Monday that he was considering taking away $3 billion of federal grants from Harvard and giving the funds to trade schools across the country instead. The Trump Administration has already stripped billions in grants and stopped the school from being able to enroll international students, which was paused by a judge.

Last month, Trump froze $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after the school refused to comply with the administration’s demands for reform, particularly on antisemitism. The Joint Task Force to combat antisemitism said “the harassment of Jewish students is intolerable. It is time for elite universities to take the problem seriously and commit to meaningful change if they wish to continue receiving taxpayer support.”

The Joint Task Force announced earlier this month that it would be stripping an additional $450 million in federal grants. “Harvard University has repeatedly failed to confront the pervasive race discrimination and anti-Semitic harassment plaguing its campus,” the task force said in a statement.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Why isn’t Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student’s education, nor do they ever intend to. Nobody told us that! We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn’t exactly forthcoming. We want those names and countries. Harvard has $52,000,000,000 use it, and stop asking for the Federal Government to continue GRANTING money to you! I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land. What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!! We are still waiting for the Foreign Student Lists from Harvard so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country. Harvard is very slow in the presentation of these documents, and probably for good reason! The best thing Harvard has going for it is that they have shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!) – But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!

According to the draft of a letter obtained by The New York Times from the General Services Administration to all federal agencies: “GSA understands that Harvard continues to engage in race discrimination, including in its admissions process and in other areas of student life. The statistical evidence of Harvard’s racial discrimination in their admissions – as revealed in Students for Fair Admissions v Harvard – is shocking, to say the least. For applicants in the top academic decile, admissions rates varied significantly by race.”

“In this decile, admissions rates were: 56% for African Americans, 31% for Hispanics: 15% for Whites: 13% for Asians. The Supreme Court, in its decision on the case, rebuked Harvard’s long-standing policy and practice of discriminating on the basis of race. Harvard has shown no indication of reforming their admissions process – to the contrary. Harvard now has to offer a remedial math course, which has been described as ‘middle school math’ for incoming freshmen. These are the direct results of employing discriminatory factors, instead of merit, in admission decisions.”

The letter added that the school has engaged in possible violations of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and later added there has been “anti-Semitic action that suggest[s] the institution has a disturbing lack of concern for the safety and wellbeing of Jewish students.”

