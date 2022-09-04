Trump lovefest in PA: ‘Americans kneel to God and God alone’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2022

Speaking to massive and energized crowd of what his last two opponents would call “deplorables” and “semi-fascists” in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday, former President Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday as the “most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president.”

“Our Country is going to hell …,” Trump said, adding: “We are Americans and Americans kneel to God and God alone.”

In his first public appearance since the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence on Aug. 8, Trump said the DOJ and FBI’s action was a “travesty of justice” and warned it would produce “a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen.”

“There can be no more vivid example of the very real threats from American freedom than just a few weeks ago, you saw, when we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history,” Trump said.

Responding to Biden’s speech in which he proclaimed while standing before an ominous red backdrop that the MAGA movement is a threat to American democracy, Trump said:

“Republicans in the MAGA movement are not the ones trying to undermine our democracy. We are the ones trying to save our democracy, very simple. The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right.”

Trump also said the setting for Biden’s speech made the Democrat look “like the devil.”

Trump also took aim at Pennsylvania Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman. Trump has endorsed Fetterman’s GOP opponent, Mehmet Oz.

“This guy’s a disaster,” Trump said of Fetterman. “He comes in with a sweatsuit on. I’ve never seen him wear a suit. A dirty, dirty, dirty sweatsuit, it’s really disgusting. You know, I’m a clean freak. I’m a clean freak, Oz — I don’t like those dirty sweatsuits, that disgusting.”

“Fetterman may dress like a teenager getting high in his parents basement, but he’s a raging lunatic hell-bent on springing hardened criminals out of jail in the middle of the worst crime wave in Pennsylvania history,” Trump said. “He wants everybody out of jail. And by the way, he wants to get rid of your police.”

Trump encouraged his supporters to stick with him amid the relentless political “persecution.”

“I will never turn my back on you, and you will never turn your back on me because we love our nation, and we will save our nation from people who are trying to destroy it,” Trump said. “These are bad people. They’re trying to destroy our country, and we can’t let it go on any longer because we have too much work to do.”

