Trump issues warning as Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling nears

What many consider the top outstanding question before the Supreme Court in its current term is whether President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution for actions taken while in office.

During oral arguments in April, analysts said the court appeared poised to grant Trump at least a partial victory.

Trump said in a statement:

Without Presidential Immunity, a President will not be able to properly function, or make decisions, in the best interest of the United States of America. Presidents will always be concerned, and even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation, after they leave office. This could actually lead to extortion and blackmail of a President. The other side would say, “If you don’t do something, just the way we want it, we are going to go after you when you leave office, or perhaps even sooner.” A President has to be free to determine what is right for our Country with no undue pressure. Without Immunity, the Presidency, as we know it, will no longer exist. Many actions for the benefit of our Country will not be taken. This is in no way what the Founders had in mind. Legal Experts and Scholars have stated that the President must have Full Presidential Immunity. A President must be free to make proper decisions. His mind must be clear, and he must not be guided by fear of retribution!

The Supreme Court will also rule whether prosecutors can use a federal obstruction statute to charge Jan. 6 protesters.

The ruling centers around the application of the Enron-inspired Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which prohibits obstructing or impeding an official proceeding.

Jan. 6 defendant Joseph Fischer argued that the statute is intended only to apply to congressional inquiries or investigations. The court will decide whether it applies to a broader scope of obstructive conduct.

The ruling could significantly reduce the number of charges Trump faces in his Jan. 6 case and complicate hundreds of prosecutions related to the Capitol protest, The New York Times said.

