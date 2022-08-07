Trump in Texas warns nation about World War III, gives real Americans their marching orders

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2022

Former President Donald Trump’s speech at CPAC conference in Dallas Saturday was spirited and upbeat as always but conveyed a somber and significant message as well. The major networks and cable news outlets did not carry it. Following are excerpts:

World War III

We could end up in World War III because we are being governed by incompetent people. It could happen. This war will be worse than any war ever because we have weapons the likes of which have never been seen before.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi, what the hell? What was she doing in Taiwan? She was China’s dream. She gave them an excuse. They’ve been looking for that excuse, she gave it. Everything she touches turns to you-know-what.

Nation in Crisis

The election was rigged and stolen and now the country is being systematically destroyed. And everybody knows it.

There is massive prosecutorial misconduct going on right now all over our country, the likes of which have never been seen before.

Look at all the people in prison or whose lives have been destroyed on Jan. 6. A protest over a rigged and stolen election that no one wants to look at while others are allowed to burn down cities and violently and viciously kill people and nothing happens to them. How about that?

Now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. … Where the stock market just finished the worst first half of the year since 1872.

We are a nation that has weaponized its law enforcement against the opposing political party.

We are a nation that no longer has a free press. No longer has a fair press. Fake news is all we get, and they are the enemy of the people.

We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed, where crime is rampant.

What Republicans Must Do Before and After Midterms

We have to defend our cherished Constitution and uphold our heritage as a society sustained by Judeo Christian values. And we have to restore one standard of justice in America.

Our goal should be same day voting with only paper ballots. France which is a pretty big country just had 55 million people vote. All paper ballots. All same day voting. By 10 o’clock the election was over. We have to have honest elections and we have to have borders or we don’t have a country.

We need to make the China tariffs permanent.

We need to hold China accountable for the unleashing of the virus on the world. $50 trillion in damage to the world, not us but the world.

We have to rehire every patriot who was fired from the military [for refusing the vaccine] with an apology and we have to give them their back pay.

To win in November this election needs to be a national referendum on the horrendous catastrophe the radical Democrats have inflicted on our country. The Republican Party need to campaign on a clear pledge that if they are given power, they’re going to fight with everything they have to shut down the border, beat the crime wave, beat inflation and hold the Biden administration accountable.

We should expose what they are doing, what they are hiding, who is funding it all and who is coordinating it all.

The future of the country is at stake. We have to move quickly. We don’t have time to wait. Our country is being shot. It’s being destroyed.

Job number one for the next Congress and the next president is to restore public safety. People are walking outside and getting shot in the head.

And no teachers should ever be allowed to teach transgender to our children without parental consent. At the same time we need to get critical race theory and leftwing general ideology out of our military.

We have to abolish the Green New Deal. It’s a fake.

What Happens If New GOP Does Its Job

If we do all this, if we stop the crimes, secure the borders, save the economy, defend our culture, and take back our democracy, then America first conservatives will be rewarded with a governing majority that will transform American politics forever.

The radical Left will be banished into political oblivion. We will save our freedom we will save our children and we will save our country.

Why Trump Doesn’t Shut Up

A friend of mine said I was the most persecuted person in the history of our country. I had to stop and think about it because I haven’t had time because I was being persecuted. And then I thought, he may just be right.

If I renounced my beliefs. If I agreed to stay silent. If I stayed home or stayed in my basement the persecution of Donald Trump would stop immediately. That’s what they want me to do, but I can’t do that, and I won’t do that because I love our country and I love the people of our country so much.

Greatest Threat to U.S. Is from Within

Where does it stop? Where does it end? It probably doesn’t stop. Because despite great outside dangers, our greatest threat remains the sick, sinister and evil people from within our own country.

[Trump kept calling out RINOs and mentioned getting in trouble with Matt Schlapp of CPAC for doing so. He also said a paid political consultant on his staff (“nice guy”) urged him to drop his comments about capital punishment for drug dealers. He said drugs are killing more people than any war or insurrection.]

Drug Dealers

I had a great relationship with Pres. Xi. … He’s a great guy in many respects but he’s not too in love with our country. I said very innocently, ‘Do you have a drug problem?’ And he looked at me with ‘What kind of stupid question is that?’ ‘No, no why would we have a drug problem?’ I said, ‘What do you do?’ ‘Oh, quick trial, quick trial…’ … if found guilty, immediate execution. Sounds horrible but in this country they say every drug dealer on average kills 500 people…..Drug dealing would go down 50 percent on day one.

Arizona

[About Kari Lake:] She’ll be an absolutely incredible governor. They need a good governor out there. They had a RINO who didn’t do the job. I’m not supposed to say that. That’s not politically correct. But I’ll say it anyway.

Democrats’ Tax Hike

You could take the 5 worst presidents in American history and put them together and they would not do the damage to our country that Joe Biden has done in less than 2 years.

The biggest tax hike in American history and in bad times.

Joe Manchin has totally sold West Virginia out. What he’s done to West Virginia I don’t believe they are going to stand for it. … West Virginia and Arizona will not stand for what they did to them.

(View Trump’s full speech here.)

