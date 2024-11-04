Trump in Pennsylvania hits ‘very demonic’ Democrat Party

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



During a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania on Sunday, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump referred to the Democrat Party as “demonic.”

“This is a group of people, large group of people, larger than people think, but it’s a very demonic party,” Trump said.

Just days after Joe Biden labeled all of Trump’s supporters “garbage,” Trump was quick to point out he was referring to the party apparatus and not Democrat voters.

“The people aren’t,” Trump continued. “Democrats, regular Democrats aren’t. Most of them agree with what I am saying.”

Trump pointed to the Democrat Party’s efforts to stop voter ID from being required, which Trump said can only be opposed if you intend to “cheat” to win elections and retain power over the people.

If you challenge the Democrat Party and its media allies on election integrity, Trump said you are going to be shamed, called a “horrible person,” and denounced as a “conspiracy theorist.”

“I can start using the word crooked,” Trump said regarding the Democrat Party’s decision to remove Joe Biden from the 2024 ticket and replace him with one of the most unpopular vice presidents in history, Kamala Harris.

“She’s got major Trump derangement syndrome,” Trump continued, joking. “They were going to operate to see if they could fix it, but it was so severe that the doctor said it would be a waste of a surgeon’s time.”

Before Trump took the stage on Sunday, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick framed the 2024 election as a battle between “good” and “evil.”

“We’re not living in a time of Republican versus Democrat, we’re living in good vs. evil,” Patrick said. “We’re living in right vs. wrong. And I want to be on the right side of that history because this is the most important decision we will see in our life – getting Donald Trump into office.”

Patrick previously revealed that, at 42 years old, she voted for the first time in her life this year. Initially a supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., she eventually shifted her endorsement to Trump. Kennedy has also endorsed Trump.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted on social media: “They tried to kill him twice and the media laughed at him and lied about it. Now they’re playing the victim. Spare me. Kamala’s campaign is running on hate and demonization.”

(See Trump’s full Lititz speech here.)

