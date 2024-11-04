Trump in North Carolina on Monday: ‘All we have to do is close it’

In what is likely one of his last major rallies, Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters in Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday: “Hopefully, everything will work out well. We’re way leading. All we have to do is close it.”

“Here’s my only purpose in even being here today: get out and vote,” said Trump.

Rep. Dan Bishop, the GOP nominee for state attorney general, thanked the crowd for coming to “this final Trump rally in North Carolina, that we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

Trump himself called the wind-down of his campaign “really, the end of a journey, but a new one will be starting. And that’s the one we wanted to partake in, which is basically to make America great again.”

