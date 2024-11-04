Trump in North Carolina on Monday: ‘All we have to do is close it’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In what is likely one of his last major rallies, Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters in Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday: “Hopefully, everything will work out well. We’re way leading. All we have to do is close it.”

“Here’s my only purpose in even being here today: get out and vote,” said Trump.

Rep. Dan Bishop, the GOP nominee for state attorney general, thanked the crowd for coming to “this final Trump rally in North Carolina, that we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

Trump himself called the wind-down of his campaign “really, the end of a journey, but a new one will be starting. And that’s the one we wanted to partake in, which is basically to make America great again.”

(See Trump’s full speech in Raleigh here.)

Here are some final pre-Election Day numbers and analyses:

Final North Carolina update: 🔴 NC is now the most important state in the election, and it all comes down to a red Election Day. Map updated: https://t.co/OQmut71g35 As predicted in prior updates, yesterday was the Democrats’ final and historically best shot at chipping away… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 3, 2024

#NVEV Dems only manage to trim 2k off the R lead with this update for Clark and Washoe. Clark “firewall” stands at 18,377. Rs lead statewide by 43,178

With NPA allocation, I project Rs lead at 49,932. pic.twitter.com/O42lX0Fvfa — Chad Edwards (@EaglesTTT) November 4, 2024

Ok, Pennsylvania prediction. Trump wins (projection Trump+3) Unfortunately due to the way PA does things you can only model EV and estimate Election day off historical numbers and turnout. My PA turnout model is below:

🟥3,049,000 (83%)

🟦2,938,000 (74%)

🟫865,000 (60%)… pic.twitter.com/Iu96xNBkYR — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) November 4, 2024

ARIZONA – EARLY VOTING RESULTS

includes mail-in & early in person 🔴 Republican: 852,561

🔵 Democrat: 669,869

⚪️ Other: 507,477 pic.twitter.com/wel1CTQqCs — The Maltepes Report (@MaltepesReport) November 2, 2024

Our final prediction for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, which will be held November 5th Based on the early votes that have been cast, in combination with polling and the results of the previous 2 election cycles, it seems likely that #Trump will win every single swing state pic.twitter.com/SGcaofVg8E — raffaela (@HOTWisconsin) November 3, 2024

