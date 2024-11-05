Trump in NC reveals first call if elected

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



If he is returned to the White House, Donald Trump said one of the first calls he will make is to Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

During one of his final campaign stops in Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday, Trump said he will tell Sheinbaum to “stop letting people come in through our border.”

He then told supporters how Mexico would cooperate:

“We’re being invaded by Mexico. But now we have a new president of Mexico. I haven’t met her. And I’m going to inform her on Day One or sooner that if they don’t stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I’m going to immediately impose a 25 percent tariff on everything they send into the United States of America.”

Trump continued:

“You’re the first ones I’ve told that to. Congratulations, North Carolina. And it’s only got a 100 percent chance of working because if it doesn’t work, I’ll make it a 50% tariff. And if that doesn’t work, I’ll make it 75%.”

Trump said he would go all the way up to 100 percent if need be.

Trade between the U.S. and Mexico amounted to about $855 billion in 2022, including roughly $500 billion worth of imports from the southern neighbor, according to data from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Democrat candidate Kamala Harris characterized Trump’s tariffs as a “national sales tax.”

Trump said: “Mexico is our No. 1 trading partner. They make a fortune. They’ve taken over our country in a way. … They’re ripping us off left and right.”

