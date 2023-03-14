Trump in Iowa: ‘I will totally obliterate the ‘Deep State’, I will fire the unelected bureaucrats’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 14, 2023

In a freewheeling address where he opened the floor to all questions, former President Donald Trump on Monday described his push for a second term which would feature “the final battle” in draining The Swamp.

“What’s happening is very simple, our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know we are the only ones who can stop them,” Trump said in vowing he “will totally obliterate the Deep State” and “fire the unelected bureaucrats who have weaponized our justice system,” Trump told a massive audience in Davenport, Iowa.

“If you put me back in the White House, the reign of the corrupt Washington establishment will be over, I guarantee you,” Trump said. “Together we will end the era of weaponized government forever. We will end woke.”

Trump also spoke about banning vaccine mandates, not allowing biological males who identify as female to participate on girls teams, and supporting parents’ rights in education.

After receiving a huge cheer for his comments on the state of American education, Trump said: “I basically said, ‘Parents you have rights,’ and the place goes crazy,” he said. “Because our country has gone crazy with this nonsense.”

(See Right Side Broadcasting’s full 11-hour coverage of Trump’s Monday campaign stop here.)

