Trump flips the script: Obama, Brennan, Schiff are not above the law

by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2025 Real World News



The Justice Department has confirmed it received Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard’s criminal referral related to Russiagate documents that revealed Barack Obama and top officials in his administration manufactured intelligence in a bid to derail President Donald Trump.

Gabbard declassified a December 2016 presidential briefing revealing Obama knew the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a hoax yet still became involved in manufacturing and politicizing the intelligence to create the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

“These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate,” Gabbard said.

Trump on Monday wrote in a post to Truth Social:

We had, in President Obama and his leadership team, people who did not want to accept the will of the American people in electing Donald Trump in 2016 — and therefore cooked up this treasonous conspiracy to…effectively launch a years-long coup against the sitting President of the United States. Adam “Shifty” Schiff is in BIG TROUBLE! He falsified Loan Documents. He once said my son would go to prison on a SCAM that Schiff, along with other Crooked Dems, illegally “manufactured” in order to stage an actual coup. My son did nothing wrong, knew nothing about the fictional story. It was an American Tragedy! Now Shifty should pay the price of prison for a real crime, not one made up by the corrupt accusers!

Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday released a statement exposing the FBI’s failure — if not outright refusal — to properly investigate Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of a private email server during her time as Secretary of State.

Iowan Republican Senator Chuck Grassley revealed that the newly declassified “Clinton annex” — an appendix to the DOJ Inspector General’s 2018 report—shows that James Comey’s FBI deliberately ignored key evidence, stonewalled Congress, and prioritized politics over national security.

Grassley confirmed that the document, declassified at his request by Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, reveals how FBI brass—including Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok — buried damning evidence, including thumb drives with highly classified information that could’ve blown the lid off the Clinton-Obama cover-up.

Grassley noted:

• Thumb drives containing sensitive data tied to the State Department, Congress, and even President Obama himself were seized… and then ignored.

• An FBI memo recommended further searches, but the bureau leadership squashed the probe.

• Intelligence reports indicated coordination between then-DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and operatives from the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations to suppress the investigation.

• The FBI failed to pursue leads that the Obama administration intentionally derailed the Clinton probe to protect her 2016 candidacy.

Im making “Clinton annex” public 2day so the American ppl hv all the facts Sen Johnson & I hv requested this document’s declassification together since 2020 & Pres Trump/Pam Bondi/Kash Patel + others finally got it done Thx 4 ur dedication to transparency https://t.co/tfdg3TlVig — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 21, 2025

