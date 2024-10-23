Trump files suit after UK Labour Party sends staffers to campaign for Harris

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Trump campaign has filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint which accuses the UK’s Labour Party of “blatant foreign interference” for sending staffers to campaign in swing states for Democrat Kamala Harris.

The complaint cites media reports about contact between the Labour Party and the Harris campaign as well as apparent volunteering efforts. The Trump campaign argues in the complaint that Labour’s involvement amounts to illegal “contributions.”

Breitbart News reported on Oct. 18 that some 100 British left-wing activists are being funded to campaign for Harris in key 2024 election swing states.

A social media post, which has since been deleted, by the Director of Operations of the Labour Party calls for the recruiting of “Labour Party staff” to campaign for Harris in North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The message from Labour’s Sofia Patel promised paid-for accommodation for those taking up the offer. She wrote:

“I have nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the U.S. in the next few weeks heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia. I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of North Carolina – we will sort your housing. Email me on labourforkamala@gmail.com if you’re interested. Thanks!”

Under FEC rules, foreign nationals are allowed to volunteer on political campaigns but can’t be paid a salary, donate money, spend money on the campaign’s behalf, or take leadership (“decision-making”) roles.

As Brexit leader Nigel Farage points out, having the UK governing party’s Director of Operations organize the volunteers doesn’t come without the possibility of unintended consequences for a government which has been trying to build bridges with the Trump campaign in case he’s the next president.

Farage said: “This is direct election interference by the governing Labour Party, and particularly stupid if Trump wins. Who is paying for all of this?”.

Last month, The Washington Post reported that senior Labour-linked strategists were advising the Harris campaign on how to “earn back disaffected voters and run a winning campaign from the center left.”

What does one do after #LPConference? I’ve taken myself to do my bit to stop Trump winning.

Doorknocking yesterday with the #HarrisWalz team in (swing state) New Hampshire, along with State Senate candidate Wayne Haubner & leaflets for his other local Democrat colleagues pic.twitter.com/1M733mzXuh — Ruth Cadbury (@RuthCadbury) September 29, 2024

