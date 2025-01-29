Trump executive order bans ‘chemical castration and medical mutilation’ of children

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 29, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that cuts off federal funding for transgender treatments for children.

The order prohibits the federal government from funding or helping Americans under the age of 19 obtain puberty blockers, sex hormones, and surgical procedures.

“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” the order states.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Today, it was my great honor to sign an Executive Order banning the chemical castration and medical mutilation of innocent children in the United States of America. Our Nation will no longer fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support so-called ‘gender affirming care,’ which has already ruined far too many precious lives. My Order directs Agencies to use every available means to cut off Federal financial participation in institutions which seek to provide these barbaric medical procedures, that should have never been allowed to take place!”

Trump’s order applies to health care plans for federal employees and plans that are administered through Medicaid, Medicare, and TRICARE, the healthcare program for members of the military and their families.

The order revokes the Biden-Harris administration’s guidance on transgender treatments for children. Trump told his Health and Human Services Department to issue within 90 days an assessment on best practices for promoting the health of children seeking transgender care.

The president said the only health plans in 2026 that should be available for federal workers are the ones that meet the new specifications and directed his administration to work with Congress to pass legislation allowing children and the parents of children who have received transgender treatments to take legal action.

Trump also told the Department of Justice to prioritize investigations and take action against states that help to strip custody from parents who try to prevent their child’s transgender treatments.

During the campaign, Trump said he would “stop the chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth.” Since Jan. 20, he has signed executive orders barring service by transgender troops and establishing male and female as the only sexes recognized by the federal government.

