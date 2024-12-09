Trump emphatic on ‘Meet the Press’: ‘Why would I do that?’ (concede 2020 election); J6 pardons likely

by WorldTribune Staff, December 9, 2024 Real World News



In an NBC “Meet the Press” interview which aired on Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump laid out several key plans he has once his second term begins including bringing prices down, ending birthright citizenship, and granting pardons to J6 prisoners.

On air personality Kristen Welker followed the legacy media playbook when it comes to Trump interviews and asked like so many have before her if he would concede the 2020 election in the name of “unity.”

“Why would I do that,” Trump responded emphatically. When Welker asked why Democrat didn’t try to steal the 2024 election, Trump said “because it’s too big to rig.”

Welker then asked if Trump would instruct the Department of Justice to investigate the 2020 election.

“I’m the chief law enforcement officer, as the president. But I’m not interested in that,” Trump said. “You know what I’m interested in, drilling and getting prices down and stopping people from pouring across our border that come from prisons and mental institutions.”

Trump stated that he would act “very quickly” on his first day in office to issue pardons to those incarcerated over January 6, describing their conditions as “living in hell.”

“They’ve been in there for years, and they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open,” Trump said.

While Trump pledged to help the J6ers, the Biden-Harris administration continues to this day to make arrests over the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Last week, investigative journalist Julie Kelly noted in an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room that the Biden-Harris DOJ “is going to try and shove this in the face of Donald Trump and his supporters.”

According to NBC News, at least 1,572 people have been charged in connection with J6, with over 1,251 convicted or pleading guilty. Approximately 645 defendants have been sentenced to prison, ranging from several days to 22 years.

Trump acknowledged that there might be exceptions to pardons, stating, “If somebody was radical, crazy,” they would not be pardoned. The president-elect did not rule out pardoning those who pleaded guilty, arguing that “they had no voice.” Many traded guilty pleas for lesser sentences.

“I know the system. The system’s a very corrupt system,” Trump said. “They say to a guy, ‘You’re going to go to jail for two years or for 30 years.’ And these guys are looking, their whole lives have been destroyed. For two years, they’ve been destroyed. But the system is a very nasty system.”

Trump told Welker that the Select Committee on January 6 destroyed evidence to promote a certain narrative about the events of J6. Trump singled out former committee members Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson, stating, “Honestly, they should go to jail.” He added that he would not direct his FBI director or attorney general to prosecute them, leaving such decisions to law enforcement.

Trump reiterated that he is “not looking to go back into the past” regarding investigations: “I’m looking to make our country successful. Retribution will be through success.”

Trump also said he intends to end birthright citizenship via an executive order.

Birthright citizenship grants citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil regardless of their parents’ immigration status.

“We have to end it,” Trump said of birthright citizenship, also calling the law “ridiculous.”

Welker asked the president-elect about the estimated 4 million families in the country with mixed immigration status, such as parents who are here illegally but have kids who are legal citizens. Trump responded by saying he doesn’t “want to break up families,” and “the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together and you have to send them all back.”

“We don’t have to separate families,” Trump said. “We’ll send the whole family very humanely, back to the country where they came. If they come here illegally but their family is here legally, then the family has a choice. The person that came in illegally can go out, or they can all go out together.”

The full interview:

