Trump dominates CPAC straw poll, up 40 over DeSantis

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 6, 2023

Former President Donald Trump received 62 percent support to easily win Saturday’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nominee.

Trump dominated the poll completed by more than 2,000 CPAC attendees, ending up 40 points higher than the second-place candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Although he has not officially launched a presidential bid, many political pundits expect DeSantis to announce his candidacy in late spring or early summer at the end of Florida’s current legislative session.

Michigan businessman Perry Johnson came in third place in the CPAC poll with five percent support.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, the only two declared candidates other than Trump featured in the poll, received three and one percent support, respectively.

Other names in the poll, including Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, all received one percent support.

In the vice presidential candidate straw poll at CPAC, former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake received the most support at 20 percent, while DeSantis was second place at 14 percent.

