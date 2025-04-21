Trump delivers Easter homilies on good, evil, capitalism and ‘golden rule’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2025 Real World News



Continuing a tradition started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878, President Donald Trump hosted the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn on Sunday.

More than 40,000 people were expected to participate in the White House event throughout the day.

.@POTUS: “We’re honoring Jesus Christ and we’re going to honor Jesus Christ very powerfully throughout our lives … not just now, all throughout our lives.” 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aS6QIDBY5G — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 21, 2025

Trump was also on a roll on Truth Social, posting the following Easter homilies:

The World will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but rather by those who watch them without doing anything to stop them.

THE BUSINESSMEN WHO CRITICIZE TARIFFS ARE BAD AT BUSINESS, BUT REALLY BAD AT POLITICS. THEY DON’T UNDERSTAND OR REALIZE THAT I AM THE GREATEST FRIEND THAT AMERICAN CAPITALISM HAS EVER HAD!

THE GOLDEN RULE OF NEGOTIATING AND SUCCESS: HE WHO HAS THE GOLD MAKES THE RULES. THANK YOU!

