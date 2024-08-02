Trump DC trial sent back to Judge Chutkan; order denying presidential immunity vacated

by WorldTribune Staff, August 2, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



President Donald Trump’s election interference case has been given the go-ahead to resume after the Supreme Court on Friday sent the case back to the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Tanya Chutkan will proceed with criminal court proceedings against Trump, but is unlikely to hold any hearings immediately, legal insiders say.

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly noted in a Facebook post:

IT IS OFFICIAL SCOTUS ruling in Trump v US sent back to DC appellate court. Both the DC circuit opinion and Judge Chutkan’s order denying presidential immunity from prosecution vacated. And Pres Trump gets some money back lol

