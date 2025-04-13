Trump counterterror nominee: New IC actively investigating FBI’s role in ‘Fedsurrection’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 13, 2025 Real World News



Joe Kent, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, during his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday indicated that the Intelligence Community is actively investigating the J6 “Fedsurrection” theory — that the FBI actually helped incite and direct the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“We’ve already identified that there were multiple confidential human informants run by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies that were present in the crowd that day, directing, removing barriers, those types of things,” Kent, a former Green Beret, said.

NEWS: Joe Kent in his confirmation hearing today claimed that Trump’s intelligence community is actively investigating the conspiracy theory that the FBI helped direct the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol pic.twitter.com/nwQYu5IoUx — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) April 9, 2025

Revolver News noted: “The only ‘conspiracy theory’ left is the idea that J6 was purely organic and Trump’s fault.

“Obviously, the media won’t admit it, but the puzzle pieces have been in plain sight for years. There are so many holes in the official narrative, it’s looking like a piece of Swiss cheese. Think about it: the pipe bomb hoax, the unindicted instigators, and the revolving door between federal agents and the most suspicious players.”

Here’s Kent in 2021, calling out the launch of the J6 Commission:

The January 6th commission will be the battle of narratives vs. facts. Facts & truth are on our side, don’t be intimidated, be vigilant ! pic.twitter.com/QkDrOvdxVf — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) May 20, 2021

Revolver News added: “Kent has made it clear where he stands. He’s not pretending J6 was something it wasn’t, and he’s not backing down from calling out the FBI’s involvement. Of course, this has triggered the usual suspects in the propaganda media.

“And the left is clutching its pearls and painting Kent as some kind of crazy extremist for daring to question the government’s behavior and the media’s flimsy narrative. But anyone who’s been paying the slightest bit of attention knows this isn’t about political spin—it’s about truth, accountability, and cleaning house at the agencies that have been weaponized.

“Trump didn’t just nominate a military man—he nominated someone who actually gets it. And that’s exactly why they’re scared and why Kent must be confirmed.”

