Trump contrasts 2 systems of justice: One for an elected U.S. president, and one for ‘Crooked Hillary’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2022

Former President Donald Trump released the following statement in the wake of special counsel John Durham’s recent filing on the Clinton campaign’s alleged spying on the Trump campaign and White House and on New York Attorney General Letitia James’s investigation into the Trump Organization’s business dealings:

“So, Crooked Hillary Clinton, one of the most corrupt politicians ever to run for President, can break into the White House, my apartment, buildings I own, and my campaign — in other words, she can spy on a Presidential candidate and ultimately the President of the United States — and the now totally discredited Fake News Media does everything they can not to talk about it.

“On the other hand, failed Gubernatorial candidate, Letitia James, can run for the office of AG on saying absolutely horrendous and false things about Donald Trump, a man she doesn’t know and has never met, go on to get elected, and then selectively prosecute him and his family.

“After viewing millions of pages of documents over many years, they come up with a “Fringe Benefits” case on a car, an apartment, and on grandchildren’s education. She is doing everything within their corrupt discretion to interfere with my business relationships, and with the political process. With the rest of the case, even Cy Vance, who just left the DA’s office without prosecuting anything additional, because there isn’t anything additional to prosecute — THERE IS NO CASE!

“The targeting of a President of the United States, who got more votes while in office than any President in History, by far, and is a person that the Radical Left Democrats don’t want to run again, represents an unconstitutional attack on our Country — and the people will not allow this travesty of justice.”

Both Clinton and James had unloaded on Trump on Thursday at the state’s Democrat Party convention.

“They’ve been coming after me again,” Clinton said at the convention. “It’s fine, the more trouble Trump gets into, the wilder the charges and conspiracy theories about me seem to get, so now his accountants have fired him and investigations draw closer to him.”

James not only went after Trump but former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying Cuomo is now “claiming the mantle of victim and disgracefully attacking anyone in his path.”

“It has become clear that the former governor will never accept any version of those events other than his own,” James told Democrats. “And to achieve that, he is now claiming the mantle of victim and disgracefully attacking anyone in his path, pushing others down to prop himself up. I will not bow. I will not break. I will not be bullied.”

“Tish James is a serial liar,” responded Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi. “The fact is she ignored clear evidence of blackmail, perjury, inconsistent testimony and witness tampering, misused her office as a springboard for her own botched bid for governor and falsely accused the former governor violating the law only to have five separate district attorneys reject her claims.”

“I will not be bullied by him (Andrew Cuomo) or Donald Trump,” James said.

