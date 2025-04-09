Trump continues to make the case for tariffs, with a little help from Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on all nations … except China.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that all countries except China would go back to the 10% baseline tariff rate as negotiations take place. The pause would not apply to sector tariffs, Bessent said.

Following the announcement, The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2,571 points, or 7%, its biggest gain since 2020. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 10.8%.

In an address to the National Republican Congressional Committee on Tuesday, Trump said he will continue to take on “trade cheaters.”

Kevin O’Leary said a 400% tariff on China would be justified.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s tariff’s “senseless.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt turned the tables on Pelosi, bringing up the former speaker’s past comments: “In fact, Nancy Pelosi said: ‘How far does China have to go? How much more oppression. How big a trade deficit? How many jobs have to be lost for the American workers. How much dangerous proliferation has to exist before members of this House of Representatives. Well I say, ‘I will not endorse the status quo,’ ” Leavitt quoted Pelosi as saying.

