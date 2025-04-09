Trump continues to make the case for tariffs, with a little help from Nancy Pelosi

by WorldTribune Staff, April 9, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on all nations … except China.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that all countries except China would go back to the 10% baseline tariff rate as negotiations take place. The pause would not apply to sector tariffs, Bessent said.

Following the announcement, The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2,571 points, or 7%, its biggest gain since 2020. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 10.8%.

Folks, let’s look at what is really at stake in the “trade war.” China uses the proceeds of trade with us to build its military, which is designed to kill Americans, and to fund its assaults on our country. It is strategically wrong to trade with China, and it is morally wrong as… — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) April 9, 2025

In an address to the National Republican Congressional Committee on Tuesday, Trump said he will continue to take on “trade cheaters.”

.@POTUS: “I’m proud to be the President for the workers, not the outsourcers; the President who stands up for Main Street, not Wall Street; who protects the middle class, not the political class; and who defends America, not trade cheaters all over the globe.” pic.twitter.com/pdek33v7PF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 9, 2025

.@POTUS: “The shrill voices that you’re hearing this week about tariffs are the same scoundrels and frauds who never thought twice about when the United States lost 90,000 factories and plants… since NAFTA.” pic.twitter.com/r7qdTsYLe1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 9, 2025

Kevin O’Leary said a 400% tariff on China would be justified.

“Xi can only stay the Supreme Leader if people are employed.” “America is the #1 economy on earth with all the cards. We will not have that forever. It’s time to squeeze Chinese heads into the wall.” Kevin O’Leary calls for 400% tariffs on China. pic.twitter.com/8bDrttjsBw — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 9, 2025

Rep. Nancy Pelosi called Trump’s tariff’s “senseless.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt turned the tables on Pelosi, bringing up the former speaker’s past comments: “In fact, Nancy Pelosi said: ‘How far does China have to go? How much more oppression. How big a trade deficit? How many jobs have to be lost for the American workers. How much dangerous proliferation has to exist before members of this House of Representatives. Well I say, ‘I will not endorse the status quo,’ ” Leavitt quoted Pelosi as saying.

