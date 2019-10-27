Trump concealed al-Baghdadi op from Schiff: ‘Washington is a leaking machine’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2019

Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, was left out of the loop on the operation against Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

President Donald Trump confirmed after his address to the nation on Sunday that he had deliberately concealed the raid in Syria from congressional leaders, without naming Schiff directly.

Schiff told ABC News that he was not informed the operation would be carried out.

Trump said on Sunday: “We notified some; others are being notified as I speak.

“We were going to notify them last night, but we decided not to do that because Washington leaks like I’ve never seen before,” Trump said. “There is no country in the world that leaks like we do. Washington is a leaking machine.”

Trump said that U.S. forces would likely have been placed in greater danger had any information been leaked that would have tipped off the terrorists.

“A leak could have caused the death of all of them,” Trump said.

There were no U.S. casualties in the raid aside from a wounded K-9 dog, reports said.

CNN and MSNBC reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were also kept in the dark about the Baghdadi raid.

Schiff is currently pursuing a secretive “impeachment inquiry” against the president.

Schiff, California Democrat, is also suspected of having leaked material to the media during the investigation into so-called “collusion” between Russia and the Trump campaign, which was never found.

