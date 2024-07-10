Trump challenges Biden to golf match; Team Biden declines

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 10, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



He’s no Kim Jong-Il, but Joe Biden boasted about his golfing prowess during last month’s debate with Donald Trump, saying: “I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him. I got my handicap, which, when I was vice president, down to a 6. And by the way, I told you before I’m happy to play golf if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?”

The late North Korean communist dictator Kim Jong-Il was also a legend in his own mind and claimed to be the world’s greatest golfer, according to his handlers, as WorldTribune.com reported in 2004.

Trump responded that the golf story was old Joe’s “biggest lie” of a night of many lies.

On Tuesday at the Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort, the former president, who has real golf credentials, said he was “officially challenging Crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here,” adding that he would “give Joe Biden ten strokes a side.”

That’s 20 strokes total.

Even Trump would have been no match for Kim Jong-Il who, his state media claimed, shot 38 under par his first time out. See WorldTribune.com‘s coverage from the archives here.]

“If he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity that he wants, $1 million,” Trump added. “And, I’ll bet you he doesn’t take the offer. Because he’s all talk. But, what that match will do is prove that Joe is in fact, all talk and no action.”

Biden did not take the offer.

His team of handlers issued a statement which included, as the Gateway Pundit put it, “the same old and tired lies about Trump taking off 12 days, praising Project 25 (which he disavowed), and ‘bending a knee’ to Putin.

The statement ended: “Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself – par for the course.”

Trump on Tuesday also challenged Biden to another debate:

“Tonight, I’m officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world. So, Marco (Rubio), and Byron (Donalds) and everybody, here’s what we’re going to do. You guys can be referees if you like, let’s do another debate this week so that Sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president. But, this time it will be man to man, no moderators.”

