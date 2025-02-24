Trump celebrates MSNBC’s cancellation of ‘mentally obnoxious racist’ Joy Reid

by WorldTribune Staff, February 24, 2025 Real World News



According to Nielsen Media Research, MSNBC personality Joy Reid lost almost half her viewers after the November election victory of President Donald Trump.

Reid’s show, “The ReidOut”, has been cancelled. The final episode will air sometime this week.

Trump was, if you will, overjoyed but at pains to point out that the network’s problems begin at the top with “Lowlife Chairman of “Concast,” Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC”:

Bonus flashbacks: Reid was part of a larger chorus calling for first responders and military personnel to lose their jobs for refusing the Covid shots:

FLASHBACK: Here is Joy Reid mocking police officers who were fired for refusing the COVID mandate pic.twitter.com/yHjLbM4sTO — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 24, 2025

FLASHBACK: Here is Jim Cramer calling on members of the military to rat out their fellow members who were unvaccinated pic.twitter.com/0Ebgccujy5 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 24, 2025

FLASHBACK: Here was the Biden Admin saying they may use the UCMJ against any troops who refused to get vaccinated pic.twitter.com/RD5aQ0GW8T — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 24, 2025

