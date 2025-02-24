Trump celebrates MSNBC’s cancellation of ‘mentally obnoxious racist’ Joy Reid

by WorldTribune Staff, February 24, 2025 Real World News

According to Nielsen Media Research, MSNBC personality Joy Reid lost almost half her viewers after the November election victory of President Donald Trump.

Reid’s show, “The ReidOut”, has been cancelled. The final episode will air sometime this week.

Trump was, if you will, overjoyed but at pains to point out that the network’s problems begin at the top with “Lowlife Chairman of “Concast,” Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC”:

Bonus flashbacks: Reid was part of a larger chorus calling for first responders and military personnel to lose their jobs for refusing the Covid shots:

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!

  ,

Trump celebrates MSNBC’s cancellation of ‘mentally obnoxious racist’ Joy Reid added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →