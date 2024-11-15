Trump blazed comeback trail in his NY back yard, ‘Ground zero of liberal lunacy’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2024 Real World News



Did Donald Trump turn New York into a swing state?

Here’s what the numbers from the Nov. 5 election say:

• There was an eleven point spread between Kamala Harris and Trump in the 2024 vote in New York. In 2020, Biden won by 23.1 points.

• 45% of New York Jews voted for Trump in 2024, up 15% from 2020.

• Trump received 30.45% of the votes in New York City.

• Trump improved by 22% in the Bronx and Queens and 11% in Manhattan compared to 2020.

Trump signaled early in the campaign that he felt he could stage a comeback in his back yard with visits to a bodega in Harlem, the Bronx for a rally, a construction site in Midtown Manhattan. He capped his Empire State appearances with a massive rally in Madison Square Garden nine days prior to Election Day.

Trump “resuscitated dejected New York City residents and recruited those historically ignored by political parties,” Jacqueline Toboroff noted in a Substack.com analysis.

“Increased turnout to support Trump in Gotham signaled to the rest of the state – if it’s happening at Ground Zero of liberal lunacy, it’s f—ing happening,” Toboroff wrote. “Trump’s gains in New York City are a referendum. New Yorkers don’t want illegals, Islamists, financial abuse, and ‘woke.’ ”

Major media may be headquartered in New York, but it was citizen journalists “who delivered real news on illegals installed in Manhattan’s iconic Row and Roosevelt hotels,” Toboroff noted. “They uploaded videos of Venezuelan gang members terrorizing tourists, women, and police in Times Square. They uploaded onto social media Islamist uprisings in the educational complex, like Hillcrest High School. They shared footage of the total disintegration of quality of life in traditionally safe and wealthy zip-codes. New Yorkers rejected and mocked celebrity endorsements, calling out the bullshit.”

What has been the response of New York Democrats?

“Rather than do some massive soul searching, they’ve learned nothing from their loss,” Toboroff wrote.

“Governor Hochul said New Yorkers who vote for Republicans are ‘anti-American’ and ‘anti-woman.’ New York AG Letitia James says ‘We are prepared to fight back.’ What is she talking about? Who is she fighting, the people? Trump won the presidency, the popular vote, the Senate majority, the House majority, and the swing states he needed to carry.”

Here’s a recap of what one party Democrat rule has done to New York:

• Mass import 210,000 illegal aliens

• Push to have non-citizens vote.

• Give illegal aliens cash debit cards.

• Encourage student jihadis.

• Refuse to arrest, prosecute, imprison based on “social justice.”

• Mandate experimental FDA unapproved vaccines.

• Force DEI & CRT in public and private sector.

• Punish working class with congestion tax.

Here’s what Toboroff noted needs to happen now in New York:

• Mass deport illegals, starting with babies and children born or brought here illegally. They’re the biggest economic drain and prime recruits for criminal gangs and jihadi activities.

• Ban DEI and CRT from schools and the public sector.

• Ban gender-affirming care for minors.

• Mandate the Pledge of Allegiance and a traditional civics curriculum.

• Replace statues and monuments of historic Americans and Founding Fathers removed by woke tribunals.

“There are so many opportunities right now for the America First movement and for New Yorkers,” Toboroff added.

