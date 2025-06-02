Trump-backed populist wins in Poland over radical globalist

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2025 Real World News



Never-Trumpers and the Soros empire were reveling in the early results coming out of Poland’s presidential election on Sunday.

Trump-backed populist Karol Nawrocki was trailing globalist standard-bearer Rafał Trzaskowski. Leftists were declaring the election proof that President Donald Trump’s influence is not that great.

The Left popped the champagne corks too soon.

Nawrocki defeated Trzaskowski, 50.89%-49.11%.

Trump hosted Nawrocki at the White House last month in a sign of support, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave a speech endorsing him and encouraging people to vote for him at CPAC’s first conference in Poland last week.

Initial exit polls had indicated a slight lead for Trzaskowski, but projections swung in Nawrocki’s favor late Sunday.

Revolver News noted: “Once again, the anti-Trump establishment elites celebrated too early, and reality came back to bite them. Hard. This time, it was in Poland, where their golden boy, radical globalist Rafał Trzaskowski, was supposedly cruising to victory over Trump-backed nationalist Karol Nawrocki.”

“Nawrocki didn’t just win. He defied the globalist script,” Revolver News added. “He stood tall as a populist, refusing to cave to EU pressure, and thankfully, the good people of Poland responded in a positive way. Yes, it was close; he narrowly edged out Trzaskowski. Either way, this was a referendum on Poland’s direction. The result stunned the Western media and shook the globalist class to its core.”

The result certainly stunned Republicans against Trump. The anti-Trump group posted on their X account earlier on Sunday that exit polls had shown Trzaskowski would be the winner.

🚨BREAKING: Exit polls project that moderate, pro-EU candidate Rafał Trzaskowski has defeated Trump-backed nationalist Karol Nawrocki in Poland’s presidential election, 50.3% to 49.7% pic.twitter.com/PVOysimbuq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 1, 2025

Responses to the post were classic:

“On this episode of “this did NOT age well”

“This post is hilarious The radical globalist lost, and pro-Trump populist won!”

“Why are you idiots always wrong?”

“…Exit poll trusters in shambles”

“Less than 15 hrs later, moderate, pro-EU candidate Rafał Trzaskowski concedes to Trump-backed nationalist Karol Nawrocki. The premature, salivating, original Tweet didn’t have time to age, much less age well.”

“This account will always be known for lies and propaganda”

Revolver News concluded: “While the media mocked Trump for being ‘isolated’ on the world stage, his populist allies kept racking up wins, from Argentina to Slovakia to Poland. Let’s hope the trend continues, and Europe gets a shot at being truly great again.”

Support Free Press Foundation