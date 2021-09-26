Trump at Georgia rally: ‘We’re going to take back our country from these lunatics’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2021

Reiterating that “there never has been a concession” of the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump reminded a massive crowd in Perry, Georgia on Saturday what he said 8 months of Joe Biden has wrought.

“Inflation is skyrocketing. Corruption is rampant. Our leaders are issuing unconstitutional orders. It’s really not even believable what’s going on.”

He then vowed to his supporters: “We’re going to take back our country from these lunatics.”

“If we have a country left in 2024, that’s the problem,” Trump said to the raucous crowd.

“What they’re doing at this level, you’re not going to have a country left,” he argued further, criticizing the Biden administration for its handling of domestic and international affairs, including the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border. “This is an invasion.”

Trump said that, in the 2022 midterms, “with your help, we’re going to take back the House and send Nancy Pelosi back to San Francisco.”

He then teased a “glorious victory in November of 2024. We’re going to have a big, big, beautiful victory.”

Trump said that only “a bad call from a doctor” could prevent him from running again. “I will say, that happens with people,” Trump noted, before adding that “you know, I feel so good.”

