Trump, at 34 saw the problem with the political process: ‘Big smile’ vs ‘Unpopular’ stance

In his first interview, some four decades ago, Donald J Trump gave his vision for America and warned that unpopular stances would be needed against the failures of politicians armed in the main with “big smiles.”

Fast forward to Oct. 19: Trump in an interview with Breitbart said the U.S. is left with no choice but to deal with the migrant issue head on:

“Many, many terrorists, many gang members from MS-13 and from the Venezuelan vicious gang that takes over Aurora, and a lot of cities are literally taking over apartment complexes – and mayors, and governors just don’t know what to do now. We can’t let this happen,” Trump said, promising to “get them out.”

“You can’t live with them. Going to get them out. And we’re going to do it right. ….

Trump also ripped Kamala Harris for also failing to apologize to the families of victims of migrant crime:

“I’ve met with the family numerous times, and it’s devastating. You know, it’s almost like their lives are over, that you see the parents, incredible parents. You know, Laken [Riley] was studying to be a nurse. She was number one in her class. Everybody respected her. … She was like the most incredible person, and now she was violently, violently killed, violently – but many others also. And I said that was going to happen. I knew that was going to happen. I was saying it for a long time.”

