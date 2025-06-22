Trump announces Congo-Rwanda treaty; Deal targets China control of Africa mineral reserves

by WorldTribune Staff, June 22, 2025 Real World News



During the height of the Iran drama, the Trump Administration brokered a peace deal between long-time warring African nations Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda while also securing access to mineral reserves in a region long dominated by China.

At the invitation of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshekedi, the Trump Administration was brought in to lead negotiations to end the war. A peace is set to be signed formally next week in Washington by the leaders of the two countries and witnessed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department said.

The deal could also bring billions of dollars of American investment into the region, which is rich in the minerals coltan, cobalt, lithium, copper and gold, all of which are critical in the manufacture of electric vehicles, smartphones, computers and a wide range of other high-tech goods, from satellites to military weapons systems.

Chinese companies currently control over 80% of the cobalt reserves in DRC, according to U.S. government estimates.

The Trump Administration can now tout peace-making efforts while securing access to critical resources for the U.S. while at the same time countering China’s dominance in Africa’s mineral sector.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

I am very happy to report that I have arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a wonderful Treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda, in their War, which was known for violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades. Representatives from Rwanda and the Congo will be in Washington on Monday to sign Documents. This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World! I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia (A massive Ethiopian built dam, stupidly financed by the United States of America, substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River), and I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional Countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in “The Ages!” No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!

The State Department said the DRC and Rwanda had agreed to “provisions on respect for territorial integrity and a prohibition of hostilities; disengagement, disarmament, and conditional integration of non-state armed groups,” as well as establishing “a Joint Security Coordination Mechanism,” facilitating the return of refugees and internally displaced persons, facilitating humanitarian access, “and a regional economic integration framework.”

