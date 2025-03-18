Trump and Putin begin the ‘movement to peace’ with ‘energy infrastructure ceasefire’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 18, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke for 90 minutes on Tuesday on ending the war in Ukraine.

“This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts,” the White House readout of the call stated.

“The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”

The Russian readout acknowledges the commitment for a 30-day pause in attacks on energy infrastructure:

“During the conversation, Trump proposed a mutual agreement between both sides to refrain from striking energy infrastructure for 30 days. Putin welcomed the initiative and immediately instructed the Russian military to comply,” it says.

“Putin also responded constructively to Trump’s proposal regarding maritime security in the Black Sea, and both leaders agreed to initiate negotiations to further refine the details of such an arrangement,” said the Kremlin’s readout.

The Kremlin stated that achieving a broader cease-fire requires Ukraine to halt military rearmament and forced mobilization.

Russia and Ukraine will exchange 175 prisoners each on Wednesday.

Both the White House and Kremlin confirmed Trump did not agree to any concessions, despite Ukrainian concerns that Trump might make compromises.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, currently visiting Finland, has not commented but has warned the U.S. against trusting Putin.

Trump and Putin also “discussed the need to stop proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application. The two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel.”

“The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside,” the readout concluded. “This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved.”

Trump’s diplomatic effort marks the “first tangible success in securing concessions from Russia, having mainly pressured Ukraine while offering Russia improved relations,” Zero Hedge noted.

