Trump Administration fires Fauci’s wife

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2025 Real World News



Christine Grady, a bioethicist at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) who is the wife of former White House Covid overlord Anthony Fauci, was among the health bureaucrats who received a layoff notice on Tuesday, reports say.

The New York Times reported that Grady, head of the NIH’s Office of Bioethics, was sacked along with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) which Fauci used to head up, and Dr. Clifford Lane, a close ally of Fauci who oversaw clinical research.

During the pandemic, Grady advocated for nurses losing their jobs if they refused the Covid shots.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his top aides have said the layoffs are aimed at consolidating administrative functions and overhauling a failed status quo in Americans’ health.

Fauci and Grady had a net worth of $11.5 million by the time of Fauci’s 2022 retirement, according to federal disclosures, a $7.6 million jump from before the pandemic, according to Open The Books.

An NIH official speaking on the condition of anonymity told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Grady was “a good person with a major conflict of interest.”

“One of the problems when the coverup was going on of the Wuhan lab leak, that whole fiasco, was that they were not listening to anyone giving ethics advice,” the official said. “If they had had someone at the table with knowledge of this, they would have said: ‘Hey do you want to play it this way, or be more transparent?’ Someone could have raised the question.”

“That’s something Christine Grady could have, or should have, done,” the official continued. “She wasn’t able to do it because she was Fauci’s wife.”

“Maybe they had discussions in private about what was going on,” the official said. “She was placed in a conflicted role because of that.”

WorldTribune.com reported in May 2022 that Grady was one of the authors credited on a study titled “The Ethics of Encouraging Employees to Get the COVID‑19 Vaccination” which was bankrolled by the NIH’s Clinical Center and the National Human Genome Research Institute.

The study focused on the “ethics of encouragement strategies aimed at overcoming vaccine reluctance (which can be due to resistance, hesitance, misinformation, or inertia) to facilitate voluntary employee vaccination.”

In the study, Grady and her three co-authors outline how it is “ethically acceptable” to “subtly pressure employees to get vaccinated”:

“While employment-based vaccine encouragement may raise privacy and autonomy concerns, and though some employers might hesitate to encourage employees to get vaccinated, our analysis suggests ethically acceptable ways to inform, encourage, strongly encourage, incentivize, and even subtly pressure employees to get vaccinated.”

The study was published after attempts by Team Biden, led by Covid czar Fauci, and Democrat politicians across America to mandate the Covid jab for federal and state workers.

The study by Grady and her co-authors advise corporations it can “be ethically appropriate” to press employees to get the shot and to issue “clear articulation about the consequences of not complying with the policy.”

During the pandemic Fauci’s bioethicist wife, Christine Grady, offered nurses a choice: Get vaccinated, or lose your job. Yesterday, she was offered a choice: Transfer to an office in Alaska, or lose your job. What’s fair is fair. Everyone deserves a choice. pic.twitter.com/TG55yICr1I — The COVID-19 History Project (@ThisDayinCovid) April 2, 2025

