Trump Administration ends taxpayer funding for postsecondary education for illegals

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2025 Real World News



The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday announced it will end taxpayer subsidization of illegal aliens in career, technical, and adult education programs.

The department said it rescinded a “Dear Colleague” letter from the Clinton Administration that enabled non-qualified illegal aliens to access federal public benefits in contravention of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA).

The new rule “also ensures that postsecondary education programs authorized under the Higher Education Act (HEA), such as Pell Grants and student loans, continue to be inaccessible to illegal immigrants,” the department said in a press release.

“Postsecondary education programs funded by the federal government should benefit American citizens, not illegal aliens,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, hardworking American taxpayers will no longer foot the bill for illegal aliens to participate in our career, technical, or adult education programs or activities. The Department will ensure that taxpayer funds are reserved for citizens and individuals who have entered our country through legal means who meet federal eligibility criteria.”

The Notice of Interpretation published in the Federal Register on Thursday “reminds grantees and subgrantees of their obligations to verify the eligibility of participants to ensure that limited federal funding is not being improperly distributed to noneligible individuals or used to support programs and services that serve illegal aliens,” the press release said.

The Education Department drafted the Notice of Interpretation in response to the President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14218 titled Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders.

Support Free Press Foundation