Trump Administration brokers end to 30 years of war between DR Congo and Rwanda

The Trump Administration successfully brokered a peace deal that ended 30 years of war between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

President Donald Trump was joined in the Oval Office on Friday by the foreign ministers of the two countries and Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly after Rubio oversaw them signing an agreement to end the fighting and, as Trump put it, usher in “a new chapter of hope and opportunity.”

“We’re here today to celebrate a glorious triumph, and that’s what it is for the cause of peace, and this is a long time waiting: The signing of a historic peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda,” Trump said.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe told Trump: “There has been many mediations, facilitation in the past but none of them succeeded and we believe it’s because of your leadership and steadfast commitment to this process.”

Democratic Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba told Trump: “Thank you and congratulations indeed for this remarkable milestone, which is putting an end to 30 years of conflict and of suffering.”

Trump said the conflict in the Great Lakes region of Africa “displaced countless people and claimed the lives of thousands and thousands.”

“But today, the violence and destruction comes to an end, and the entire region begins a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity, and peace,” Trump said.

Trump signed letters congratulating Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi on the agreement and invited them to the White House for the final steps of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance, who was on hand for the historic peace agreement signing, trolled the leftist base on the Bluesky social media platform:

In a thread on Bluesky, Vance wrote:

“The peace treaty signing yesterday between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda was truly historic. That war has killed more than any since World War 2, almost all of them black.”

“I’m sure the leaders and supporters of the black lives matter movement will join me in celebrating President Trump today, who has done more to save black lives than any leader in our country.”

.@POTUS: “In a few short months, we’ve now achieved peace between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, and the DRC and Rwanda.” 🙏 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/NVp84FHODv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 27, 2025

