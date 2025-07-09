Trump Administration aims to stop China’s land buys near U.S. military bases

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2025 Real World News



The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Defense Department has pointed out a noteworthy development: Land near 17 U.S. military bases and installations has been purchased by Chinese entities.

The bases are:

__ Fort Lewis in Washington,

__ Camp Pendleton and Fort Irwin in California,

__ Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona,

__ Hill Air Force Base and Dugway Proving Ground in Utah,

__ Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota,

__ Fort Hood and Camp Bullis in Texas,

__ Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri,

__ Fort Benning in Georgia,

__ Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio,

__ MacDill Air Force Base and Patrick Space Force Base in Florida,

__ Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and

__ Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins rolled out a new “National Farm Security Action Plan” on Tuesday.

Rollins said her department would no longer allow “Chinese nationals” to purchase farmland in the United States.

The USDA has already canceled seven agreements with foreign countries of concern and will seek to “claw back” farmland already been purchased in deals seen as a risk to national security, Rollins said.

She was joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, with the group uniting to warn about the threats posed to U.S. agriculture and to U.S. national security by foreign adversaries.

“Foreign ownership of land near strategic bases and U.S. military installations poses a serious threat to our national security,” Hegseth said. “The Farm Security Plan will put America First and keep our bases across the homeland secure.”

“As someone who’s charged with leading the Defense Department, I want to know who owns the land around our bases and strategic bases, and getting an understanding of why foreign entities, foreign companies, foreign individuals, might be buying up land around those bases. That’s something I should be paying attention to, on behalf of the American people, on behalf of my department, and on behalf of the president,” Hegseth said. “It’s common sense.”

Hegseth said that “energy security, food security, water security is national security” and that “we care about homeland security” at the Defense Department.

“And so when you look at our bases here in the United States or around the world, we ought to know who owns that land around strategic bases. Where are they from? Are they Americans, and if not, why? … Your plan helps us address that,” Hegseth told Rollins.

“Anything we can do, let us know, and this is all part of securing America and American citizens and putting America first — it’s common sense for us.”

