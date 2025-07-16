Trump: Adam Schiff ‘must be brought to justice’ after mortgage fraud allegations

by WorldTribune Staff, July 16, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Sen. Adam Schiff “must be brought to justice” after Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division concluded that the California Democrat may have engaged in mortgage fraud for more than a decade.

“I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist. And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA,” Trump added.

“I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook. The FRAUD began with the refinance of his Maryland property on February 6, 2009, and continued through multiple transactions until the Maryland property was correctly designated as a second home on October 13, 2020. Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice.”

A senior administration official told the New York Post that the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae, has sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department requesting further investigation.

“It is extremely serious and [Schiff] is not taking it seriously,” said that official — who added that the senator could face a criminal count for each time he paid his monthly mortgage bill.

Trump told reporters on the White House lawn Tuesday that “I would have thought he covered his bases a little bit better than that. Adam Schiff is a low-life, he deserves what he gets.”

Schiff, who Trump often refers to as “pencil neck,” long pushed unproven claims about Trump’s ties to Russia and was a leading cheerleader for the bogus Christopher Steele dossier. He also served as chief manager in Trump’s 2020 Senate impeachment trial.

In a post to X, Schiff denied wrongdoing: “Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason. So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown. And this baseless attempt at political retribution won’t stop me from holding him accountable. Not by a long shot.”

Schiff added: “This is just Donald Trump’s latest attempt at political retaliation against his perceived enemies. So it is not a surprise, only how weak this false allegation turns out to be. And much as Trump may hope, this smear will not distract from his Epstein files problem.”

Last year, Just the News reported that Schiff had cited two residences, one in California and one in Maryland, as his “principal residence.”

Similar allegations have been made against another primary get-Trump operative, New York Attorney General Letitia James.

An April referral from Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte cited alleged mortgage application fraud involving James’s properties in Norfolk, Virginia and Brooklyn.

