Trump a rock star on home turf: God spared life ‘twice’; ‘Fact is I am not a threat to democracy — they are’

Hockey fans may remember this kind of enthusiasm in Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum from 1980 through 1983, when the New York Islanders won an unprecedented four consecutive Stanly Cup titles.

On Wednesday night, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump brought MAGA to the Coliseum as a massive crowd heard the former president say New York, a reliable Blue state for many decades, has become like a “third world nation” under Democrat leadership and that he would turn the Empire State’s woes around quickly if he is returned to the White House.

Trump vowed: “So I say to the people of New York, with crime at record levels, with terrorists and criminals pouring in [over the U.S.-Mexico border] and with inflation eating your hearts out: vote for Donald Trump. What the hell do you have to lose?”

“Give me a shot,” Trump added. “You will have a safe New York within three months.”

On days after a second attempt on his life, Trump said: “God has now spared my life not once, but twice. These encounters with death have not broken my will — they’ve only hardened my resolve to use my time on Earth to Make America Great Again for ALL Americans.”

Trump also noted that Iran is working with the Biden-Harris administration to damage his campaign following government reports that Iranian hackers tried to send stolen Trump campaign documents to people associated with the Biden campaign before Biden was forced out of the race by top Democrats.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said of the Iran news: “WHEN DOES KAMALA AND HER CAMPAIGN GO BEFORE A GRAND JURY ON IRAN, IRAN, IRAN? MY CAMPAIGN WHEN THROUGH HELL ON THE RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX. THE BIG DIFFERENCE IS THAT THE IRAN/KAMALA CAMPAIGN CORRUPTION CASE IS REAL!”

Trump said the voters “deserve a campaign based on the issues” and directed a message to Harris, “the radical left Democrat politicians and the fake news media.”

“It is time to top the lies, stop the hoaxes, stop the lawfare or the fake lawsuits against me and stop claiming your opponents will turn America into a dictatorship,” he said. “Give me a break. The fact is I am not a threat to democracy — they are.”

If elected, Mr. Trump also vowed to make the World Trade Center’s ground zero site a national monument protected by the federal government.

Trump reiterated his claim that he plans on “patriotic” votes to help him win New York, adding that if he does, the “election nationwide is over.”

(View Trump’s entire speech here.)

