True ‘GRIT’: Justice Alito refuses to recuse himself in pending cases involving Trump and J6

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 29, 2024

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says he will not succumb to Democrats’ pressure to recuse himself in cases relating to former President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Alito’s stand and courage was applauded by former President Donald J. Trump, below.

The calls for Alito’s recusal came following recent news reports by leftist outlets about alleged contentious flags flown at his private properties.

In letters to members of Congress calling for his recusal, Alito said that the two incidents involving flags at his home in Virginia and a vacation property in New Jersey first reported by The New York Times “do not meet the conditions for recusal” set out in the Supreme Court’s ethics code.

Alito said that in both instances “a reasonable person who is not motivated by political or ideological considerations or a desire to affect the outcome of Supreme Court cases” would conclude that no recusal was required. One letter was sent to Democrat senators while the other was sent to Democrats in the House of Representatives.

He added he had no involvement in the decision to fly either flag, saying they were raised by his wife, Martha-Ann Alito.

Justice Alito then had to remind Democrats and leftist media outlets that his wife is a private citizen who has her own First Amendment right to free speech.

In the first incident, neighbors said that an upside-down U.S. flag was flown in early 2021 just after J6 and the inauguration of Joe Biden.

“A house on the street displayed a sign attacking her personally and a man who was living at the house trailed her all the way down the street and berated her in my presence using foul language, including what I regard as the vilest epithet that can be addressed to a woman,” Alito wrote.

He added that once he became aware of the flag, he asked his wife to take it down but “for several days, she refused.”

In the other incident, a flag that leftists link to conservative Christians bearing the motto “Appeal to Heaven” was flown at the vacation home in 2022.

Alito said he could recall it being flown by his wife and was not aware of the meaning assigned to it by leftists. Because at least one J6 protester was seen carrying the so-called Pine Tree Flag, Democrats and their legacy media allies immediately dubbed it a right-wing symbol that was part of the effort to overturn the 2022 election results.

“My wife is fond of flying flags,” Alito added. “I am not.”

Trump posted the following on TruthSocial:

Congratulations to United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for showing the INTELLIGENCE, COURAGE, and “GUTS” to refuse stepping aside from making a decision on anything January 6th related. All U.S. Judges, Justices, and Leaders should have such GRIT – Our Country would be far more advanced than its current status as A BADLY FAILING NATION, headed by the Worst President in American History, Crooked Joe Biden!

