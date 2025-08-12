True believers: Selected quotes from pro-North Korea ‘People’s Summit’ in NYC

by WorldTribune Staff, August 12, 2025 Real World News



A recent report documented passionate hate for U.S. Imperialism and Israel from a cult of ‘revolutionary comrades, full of love’ at an actual “People’s Summit for Korea.”

Following are selected comments made by attendees at the pro-North Korea event held recently in New York City, according to a report by Lawrence Peck for NKInsider.org:

__ Master of ceremonies Simon Ma of Nodutdol (Stepping Stone) for Korean Community Development:

“Western bourgeois media twists the realities (of North Korea’s) prudent defense policies (with) lies after lies.”

“Genocidal imperialist sanctions are killing thousands of Korean children,” he said, adding that Washington tries to make people believe that the people of North Korea are “oppressed” whereas North Koreans are, in fact, “our revolutionary comrades, full of love.”

Pyongyang is “a guiding light for the international socialist revolution.”

Ma said the event’s purpose was to “prepare our movement to challenge U.S. impunity” in the event of war, although he did not specify what types of actions he had in mind. He concluded by expressing his hope that the event would assist attendees “in advocating for the DPRK’s fight against U.S. imperialism.”

__ Marxist-Leninist Manolo De Los Santos, founder and leader of The People’s Forum, a key element of radical, Shanghai-based billionaire Neville Roy Singham’s political influence and funding network, which is under congressional investigation for its alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party:

The Korean people “yearn to be free from the terror of the American empire.”

__ Miyeon Jang, also of Nodutdol, said North Koreans who have migrated to the U.S. have no reason whatsoever to be grateful to their adopted country, because “U.S. imperialism requires our mothers to work multiple jobs while raising a household.”

“U.S. imperialism requires our communities to face disproportionate rates of addiction and alcoholism,” she said, adding that Americans are “exploited to serve the very empire who dares to treat our homeland as a launch pad for their next war on China.”

She ended by imploring her comrades not to “sit quietly in the empire’s belly” and threatening that she and Nodutdol were organizing across the U.S. to “create consequences for the U.S. empire and building towards our inevitable socialist future.”

__ Jamie Tyberg of Nodutdol moderated a discussion during which she said that the most important task is to help people become conscious that the enemy is U.S. imperialism. It is engaged in “the military encirclement of China (and seeks to) to portray China as a threat to nations around it, as well as to the people of the world, through mass propaganda.”

Like New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Tyberg has been a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

__ Sara Flounders, an activist with the communist Workers World Party since the early 1970s, claimed that U.S. military bases “dominate political life” in South Korea. She also mentioned U.S. military bases in Taiwan even though none exist.

Flounders won applause when she claimed that the U.S. created “artificial famine and disease” in North Korea, and when she praised Hamas for the tunnel network it built using aid intended for civilians. She also lauded Iran’s missile attacks on Israeli cities.

“Through seven decades, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has held the line, has pursued socialist development and self-reliance,” she said. “The spirit of Juche has won out.” She emphasized that it was important to oppose “the demonization of the DPRK and its socialist construction.”

Flounders’ final words, which the audience enthusiastically applauded, were “Death to U.S. imperialism! Death! Death to U.S. imperialism!”

__ Marxist-Leninist Brian Becker, who leads the communist Party for Socialism and Liberation and its front group ANSWER, said of North Korea and Cuba that “real freedom, not simply formal equality, required that their countries take a socialist path.” To the applause of the audience, he added that “what happens here in the belly of the beast, in the center of imperialism, would make all the difference in the world for the people yearning to breathe free, for those yearning to take the socialist path.”

__ Ju-hyun Park, a Marxist-Leninist member of Nodutdol who praises terrorist attacks on Israel, praised North Korea’s founding dictator, Kim Il-Sung, which the audience applauded, and urged a communist revolution against the “bourgeoisie” in the ROK. “We are not going to defeat U.S. imperialism only by removing U.S. troops,” he said. “That means we have to understand that not everyone who is Korean is our friend. The Korean capitalists and their politicians who do the bidding of imperialism are not our friends.”

“We can bring the struggle for national liberation here, right at the doorstep of imperialism, right where the enemy is most comfortable by bringing resistance to their home, and by organizing with our class for revolution in this country.”

Beat The Press