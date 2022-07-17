Trans prisoner in New Jersey impregnates two inmates at women’s prison

by WorldTribune Staff, July 17, 2022

A biological male who identifies as a transgender woman was allowed by the state of New Jersey to select which prison to serve out a 30-year sentence for manslaughter.

The prisoner, who identifies as Demi Minor, chose a woman’s prison. Minor, age 27, has since been moved to a juvenile facility for males after impregnating two female inmates, a report said.

After impregnating the two inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, Minor was moved to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility last month, NJ.com reported.

In 2021, New Jersey enacted a policy to allow prisoners to be housed in accordance with their preferred gender identity. The policy, which must be in place for at least a year, was part of a settlement from an ACLU lawsuit.

The state Department of Corrections told NJ.com it still operates under the policy but “the department is currently reviewing the policy for housing transgender incarcerated persons with the intention of implementing minor modifications.”

Housing decisions, the spokesman said, “are made within the parameters of the settlement agreement which requires consideration of gender identity and the health and safety of the individual.”

According to a blog post on the Justice 4 Demi website, Minor claims that “I was transferred to New Jersey State Prison, where guards continued to call me he and him….I was called he and him well over 30 times, this has not happened to me in years being referred to primarily as a man.”

Minor claims that the Department of Corrections “violated my right to be safe and free from sexual harassment, by putting me in one of the most violent youth Correctional facilities. While living here at GYSC, I have found my self under attack by young inmates who are immature and just plain ignorant towards a person like me. I don’t think DOC realizes the psychological damage that has been done from moving me out of a womens prison to a male facility, its harsh and, I don’t know what its like to live as a man, and In refuse to ever revert back to such habits or behavior.”

The post went on to complain that the youth prison does not have cable TV or LGBT groups.

Minor will be eligible for parole in 2037, according to NJ.com.

