‘Traitors’: Elon Musk slams opponents of bill to ensure only U.S. citizens vote in federal elections

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2024



Democrat leadership in the House is calling on all party members to vote against legislation which would require states to obtain proof of American citizenship in order to vote in federal elections.

The Democrats are trying to derail the Republican push for passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, otherwise known as the SAVE Act.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, in an X post on July 5, provided a rundown of what the legislation does.

Elon Musk responded to Johnson:

Those who oppose this are traitors. All Caps: TRAITORS What is the penalty for traitors again? https://t.co/lyREyskPv4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2024

Here’s what the legislation does, according to Johnson:

• Requires state election officials to ask about citizenship before providing voter registration forms.

• Requires an individual to provide proof of citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections.

• Allows state officials to accept a wide variety of documents that will make it easy for CITIZENS to register to vote in federal elections.

• Provides states with access to federal agency databases so they can remove noncitizens from voter rolls and confirm citizenship for individuals lacking proof of citizenship.

• Directs DHS to determine whether to conduct removal proceedings if a noncitizen has been identified as having registered to vote in federal elections.

• Requires DHS to notify a state chief election official whenever an individual has been naturalized to ensure our newest citizens are able to exercise their right to vote.

Revolver News noted: “The truly frustrating and infuriating part of this election-protection scenario is that the Senate will never pass it. It’s clear now that any move to protect our nation’s sacred elections throws a wrench in the left’s schemes.

“Johnson’s only real leverage was funding, but instead of wielding it effectively, he handed Joe Biden a blank check. So, while his thread speaks truth, it’s just more empty words and ‘rage tweeting’ that is more about PR for the speaker than anything else.

“However, Elon’s sharp ‘red pill’ focus on this issue might just be the catalyst that spurs these do-nothing GOP elites to finally stand up and do something for their voters, for a change.

“It sounds like wishful thinking. Time will tell, but keep up the pressure and stop voting for RINOs.”

