Tracking the fruit from Hillary Clinton’s toxic corporate feminism tree

Special to WorldTribune.com

Corporate WATCH

By Joe Schaeffer

Last week we told you about three global organizations founded by Hillary Clinton and the various ways they spread the family and society-destroying cancer of radical feminism around the world.

There are, however, more radical organizations with ties to the Hillary-created Vital Voices Global Partnership and the corporations that are helping them promote their progressive agenda.

Tina Brown is the well-connected former editor of Vanity Fair and the New Yorker. In 2008 she was the founding editor-in-chief of the Daily Beast, a popular leftist online “news” site. Brown also sits on the Board of Directors of Vital Voices. Along with her work on behalf of this global feminist venture, Brown is the founder and CEO of Women in the World, an organization that says it was created to be “a live journalism platform… to discover and amplify the unheard voices of global women on the front lines of change. Women in the World shares unflinching narratives that illuminate the long march for gender equality….”

The Women in the World Foundation awarded Vital Voices a $650,000 grant in 2013. “We are incredibly grateful to Tina Brown for her support and confidence in Vital Voices,” the Hillary organization cooed. A 2013 Daily Beast article also touted the close relationship between Vital Voices and Women in the World. “The two organizations have worked together since 2011, with several members of Vital Voices’ 14,000-strong network contributing to the annual Women in the World summit,” the article reads. Indeed the annual summit appears to be the flagship event of Women in the World.

The 2019 summit, “presented and co-hosted by Toyota,” featured a keynote address by Oprah Winfrey and highlighted failed 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a prominent speaker.

Abrams is currently leading a “voter suppression” awareness campaign that aims to disparage attempts to protect the integrity of the U.S. voting process. Georgia Republicans have long accused Abrams and her associates of filing waves of shoddy new voter registration applications and then pulling out the racism card when a great number of these improper applications were rejected. It is a key reason Democrats oppose Voter ID.

The Abrams campaign let the cat out of the bag when campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo explained the strategy of overthrowing the traditional Georgia voting population with the help of massive immigration into the Peach State.

“We’re building a new coalition that hasn’t been built for a Democrat in Georgia in the current era,” Groh-Wargo told Time in July 2018. “That’s what it’s going to take. Communities of color plus progressive-leaning whites are a majority of the population.”

Georgia is ranked 10th among states with the most Hispanic residents in the U.S. and has the fastest-growing Hispanic population among those top states, according to a 2017 Pew Research report.

The 2018 Women in the World summit featured a keynote panel moderated by Hillary Clinton on “the rise of strongmen around the world.” Corporate sponsors of this summit, once again presented by Toyota, included AT&T, Mastercard, Procter & Gamble, and UBS. The New York Times was listed as a media sponsor.

As part of the global feminist push, Women in the World is an enthusiastic supporter of abortion. In 2017 founder Brown interviewed Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards “about leading the battle for women’s health care during a time when reproductive rights are under remorseless attack.” The interview was titled “Warrior for Women” on the organization’s website.

A stridently pro-revolutionary 2017 video posted onto YouTube by the group titled “Call to Action” celebrates young radical activists extolling the praises of illegal aliens, transgender kids (quote: “we need to abolish the colonial construct that only men and women exist”) and Black Lives Matter.

Another organization that has been celebrated by Hillary’s Vital Voices group is A Call to Men, which bills itself as opposing male violence against women. The organization champions all the politically correct tropes about “toxic masculinity” in an attempt to advance the global feminist agenda. “Men’s violence and discrimination against women and girls is rooted in a history of male domination that has deeply influenced the definition of manhood in our culture,” the group’s Guiding Principles statement proclaims. “We have to be purposeful and comprehensive in our work, understanding that many women and communities experience multiple forms of oppression,” the declaration goes on to assert.

In 2018 Vital Voices honored former professional football player and NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent for his efforts on behalf of this feminist shibboleth. “Every day we’re rocked with a new, more devastating headline about another man who has abused his power to violate women’s most fundamental rights,” a post on the Vital Voices website announcing Vincent as a Voices of Solidarity award nominee read. When he won the award, A Call to Men CEO Tony Porter accepted on his behalf.

A Call to Men openly states on its website that its “work supports the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.” An icon representing UN Sustainable Goal No. 5, “Gender Equality,” is prominently displayed.

A 2019 UN progress report on Goal No. 5 starts off talking about violence against women before quickly moving on to agitating about “inequality” for women in employment and political leadership positions. It is not long before the “reproductive freedom” jargon is wielded out. “In 51 countries with data on the subject, only 57 per cent of women aged 15 to 49, married or in union, make their own decisions about sexual relations and the use of contraceptives and health services,” the Goal No. 5 report reads.

This is the true agenda behind the popular imagery of professional athletes speaking out against “toxic masculinity.” Corporate supporters of A Call to Men include Cigna health insurers, Uber and the Verizon Foundation. Those boycotting Gillette due to its over-the-top campaign to redefine the role of men in society should note that Harry’s Razors is also a corporate supporter of A Call to Men.

Finally, there is the Ms. Foundation for Women, another global feminist outlet with cozy ties to Hillary. In 2017 the foundation honored Clinton at its Gloria Awards, named after feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Clinton received the “Ms. Foundation Woman of Vision Award” for her “lifelong dedication to promoting opportunity and access through public service.”

The Ms. Foundation and Vital Voices are both partners with the Global Fund for Women in its work on behalf of the Chime for Change campaign, a well-financed global feminist venture created by Gucci in 2013 and boasting Facebook and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as “founding partners.”

Abortion is also a key “focus” of the Ms. Foundation’s advocacy efforts. “With women’s basic reproductive rights under attack, it is imperative for us to fund organizations that are working to ensure women’s access to the full range of women’s reproductive health services – including birth control and abortion,” the group states on its website. The organization’s 2018 annual report lists several grants to pro-abortion groups, including abortion behemoth Planned Parenthood.

Corporate supporters to the Ms. Foundation for Women listed in the 2018 annual report include Accenture, Comcast, Mohegan Sun casino, Morgan Stanley, New York Life Insurance, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Eastern Bank, Home Box Office and NBC Universal.

The toxic tree of global feminism planted by Hillary Clinton some two decades ago during her “co-presidency” continues to bear evil fruit. Large brand-name corporations are among the key players watering it with their financial largesse.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at LibertyNation.com, WorldTribune.com, and FreePressInternational.org.

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments