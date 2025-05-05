Tough love: Trump to reopen Alcatraz for America’s most violent criminals

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2025 Real World News



The Alcatraz island prison near San Francisco will be reopened and house America’s most violent criminals and illegal aliens, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

“For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social site.

Known for his private generosity and tough love for even the most heartless of dictators including Kim Jong-Un, the president again showed he knows how to make a statement when implementing policy.

“When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

“That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders,” the president added. “We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally.”

Opened in 1934, Alcatraz housed some of America’s most infamous criminals, including Al Capone.

The island prison became infamous for two dozen failed escape attempts before it was closed by the Kennedy Administration in March 1963.

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett noted: “It’s a provocative idea, which may be why Trump is proposing it. So, the sound you hear, are all the liberal heads exploding at the same time. Progressives frown on prisons. They tend to favor nanny daycare for hardened criminals.

“It is, however, federal property, so this can be done, but it’d have to be rebuilt almost entirely. It’s so outdated and crumbling. And here’s the important part, it has landmark status. So, there would be an avalanche of lawsuits that would probably tie it up for years. Don’t forget, this is California.”

Former General Counsel of the Navy Van Hipp told Fox News: “For those folks who are complaining it’s going to cost too much, it’s going to be too difficult to do from a construction standpoint. We’ve had a builder in this country, the best builder in America for years and years in the commercial sector is a guy by the name of Donald Trump. I think he can give, if they try to slow roll this, and bureaucrats try to do what they like to do, I think the president can give them all the advice they need on how to reopen Alcatraz the right way.”

