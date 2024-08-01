Top supporter of ‘White Women for Harris’ wanted unvaccinated ostracized from society

by WorldTribune Staff, August 1, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A social media influencer and top supporter of the “White Women for Harris” group called for those who chose not to receive the Covid vaccine to be ostracized from society and advocated for a vaccine identification card to be able to access “private businesses, hospitals, and schools.”

Arielle Fodor, who goes by the handle “Mrs Frazzled”, is “arguably the most insufferable human being on the planet,” Revolver News noted.

Judge for yourself:

This was a video from our favorite “White Women for Kamala” from August of 2021. Of course this was her take about forcing vaccines. What an awful person. (I had to record off another phone since she has taken down the ability to save her videos on her old Tik Toks.) pic.twitter.com/JjChpo71Xq — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 29, 2024

Fodor said in a recent Zoom meeting for the white women group, which featured the likes of singer Pink and retired soccer star Megan Rapinoe, that white women need to “check their privilege” and never correct people of color.

“If you find yourself talking over or speaking for bipoc individuals, or God forbid, correcting them, just take a beat and instead we can put our listening ears on,” Fodor said. “So do learn from and amplify the voices of those who have been historically marginalized and use the privilege you have in order to push for systemic change. As white people, we have a lot to learn and unlearn. So do check your blind spots.”

“As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes.” Former teacher turned “influencer” infantilizes the “white women for Kamala Harris” and suggests that white women should never “correct” black women. pic.twitter.com/uj00SfwZb9 — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) July 29, 2024

One person joked that “This could be from a ‘Black Mirror’ episode,” referencing the dystopian science fiction Netflix series.

“Liberal white ppl are some of the dumbest ppl on the planet & the contest isn’t even close,” added another.

“I can’t believe this is not a parody,” wrote Collin Rugg.

Revolver News added: “The scariest part of all this is that this young woman was a teacher. Imagine having your child’s mind molded by this lunatic.”

Just did a deep dive on Mrs. Frazzled’s TikTok This woman, Arielle Fodor, shouldn’t be allowed near a public school classroom It is incredibly disturbing that she speaks to other adults this way and is teaching future generations. This is literally why our country is so f’ed https://t.co/BRoqLGs1Kc pic.twitter.com/nVMhzaEYou — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) July 29, 2024

