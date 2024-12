by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 22, 2024

Rapper Tom MacDonald’s new tune, “Let It Snow (Screw The Woke) Remix”, slams modern “woke” culture. He also gets in jabs at Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and legacy media elites.

The video has amassed over 4.5 million views on X.

The most offensive Christmas song ever! Tom MacDonald – Let It Snow (Screw The Woke) SHARE THIS LIKE CRAZY! pic.twitter.com/X8y0bbdvM3 — Tom MacDonald (@IAMTOMMACDONALD) December 21, 2024

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!