To celebrate International Women’s Day, woke Hershey’s puts man on its wrapper

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2023

In honor of International Women’s Day, Hershey’s decided to put a biological male on chocolate bar wrappers.

The face of a trans “woman” adorns the wrapper of a “HerShe” bar as the Pennsylvania-based chocolatier goes full woke.

The biological male on the wrapper, Fae Johnstone, who goes by “they/she,” is described as “a nonbinary and transfeminine educator, organizer, writer and trouble-maker based on unceded, unsurrendered Algonquin Territory (Ottawa, ON).”

“As a 25 year old trans woman of South Asian heritage with lived experience,” Johnstone writes, “my work comes from a place of understanding that my communities (trans/2-spirit/gender non-conforming, sex-working and/or drug-using) are at the highest risk of violence.”

Two-spirit refers to the Native American term meaning “third gender.”

Revolver News noted: “This latest ‘woke’ move could be the end of the road for the chocolate company.”

Ironically, Revolver added, “Hershey’s almost went down with the ship once before. Milton Hershey was actually booked on the Titanic with his wife, but they never boarded the ill-fated ship. But now, 110 years later, Hershey’s company is facing another ‘tanking.’ The S.S. Woke is about to drag them down to the bottom of the sea, thanks to this new nightmarish ‘transgender’ ad.”

In response, #BoycottHersheys began to trend on Twitter.

Here’s what people are saying online:

“That’s it. I am done. No more Hershey for our family. ”

“I refuse to support this nonsense. I will just stop buying the product.”

“There’s plenty of other chocolate out there. I will find one that doesn’t preach left-wing garbage at me”

“I was surprised at how little I miss certain products & how easy it was stop patronizing bizs/purchasing goods, once I see them endorse/promote this madness. You’d think not insulting the biggest retail target demo would be like rule 1. Anyway, Hershey’s too will not be missed.”

.@Hersheys is putting the face of a trans-“woman” on chocolate bar wrappers with “HerShe” highlighted in honor of international women’s day.

Hershey’s is erasing women. pic.twitter.com/JzRkAtwTdO — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 1, 2023

Hershey’s has also been accused of using “slave labor” to gather the cocoa used in its products.

In 2021, The Omni Report noted:

“Mainly, the source of the Hershey cocoa now is West Africa and the famed Ivory Coast. A romantic sounding name for a f—ing hell-hole where children by the hundreds of thousands are sold into slavery and are beaten, whipped and forced into hard labor on cocoa farms every single day. Children whose bodies are covered in scars and bent crooked from all the physical labor. Half-starved children who will never run in sunshiny grass fields enjoying a piece of chocolate candy.

“The CEO of Hershey takes in an annual salary of over $8 million. Just salary, Not bonuses, incentives, stock options and what-have-you. The children on the cocoa farms get nothing. The parents that sold them there probably got a one time only pathetic stipend for the sale of their child.

“In fact, all of this is very well known and documented. Hershey Company refuses to comment or change practices, other than issue a pathetic corporate doctrine entitled ‘Corporate Social Responsibility Report.’ Gee, wow. We’re impressed. You paid spin doctors to write up some bullshitty corporate spiel while children are dying on your farms the entire time and currently continue to do so.”

Mars, Nestlé and Hershey’s are all facing a child slavery lawsuit in the U.S. brought on by former child workers in the Ivory Coast.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish