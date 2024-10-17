Time to wake up Joe Biden? Kamala’s Fox News meltdown

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



According to Fox News’s Bret Baier, who is known in some circles as a Never-Trumper, Kamala Harris showed up late to Wednesday’s interview and, after seeing what transpired in real time, her handlers were desperate to end it.

Harris “alternated between deflection, blame, and then had a complete meltdown when shown a clip of Donald Trump,” Zero Hedge noted.

In the aftermath, gambling aggregate sites showed former President Donald Trump holding his biggest advantage in weeks.

“Did Harris realize she was supposed to be picking up new voters? Because that’s not what she did,” Mark Mitchell, the head pollster at Rasmussen Reports, wrote on X.

Mitchell showed one of the odds aggregator charts from Polymarket.com that put Trump’s chances of victory next month at 61.3% to 38.6% for Harris.

At Bet365 from Covers, the odds for Trump were 61.9% and Harris 43.4%, following the shortened 26-minute interview.

When asked by Baier if she would take responsibility for the flood of illegal immigrants after she and Joe Biden ripped up Trump’s executive orders on immigration on day one, Harris “spat out a well-work Democrat talking point about ‘Trump killing a bill’ that would have saved the day. Baier — a NeverTrumper who deserves credit for this one — pushed back,” Zero Hedge noted.

Kamala can’t give a single straight answer to Bret Baier. This is bad. pic.twitter.com/hWCmsYDrDu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2024

When asked to explain why more than 70% of people say the country is on the wrong track:

There are so many clips I want to share, but Bret Baier saying, “I actually don’t, what are you talking about,” was incredible. Watch this clip on Kamala turning the page: pic.twitter.com/OMjUDKOWBu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 16, 2024

When shown a clip of Trump denying he would “turn the American military on the American people”:

NEW: Kamala Harris fumes after Fox News has a clip ready of Trump after she claimed he called Americans “the enemy within.” Kamala: Trump is the one who talks about an enemy within… Baier: We actually asked that question to the former president today. Here it is. Kamala:… pic.twitter.com/q6qHt6Q9QV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 16, 2024

As for word salad, as expected there was plenty:

BAIER: If Trump is as bad as you claim, why is he beating you in the polls? KAMALA: It’s not supposed to be a cake walk. BAIER: So are the American people misguided? Are they stupid? What is it? KAMALA: 🦗🦗🦗 pic.twitter.com/5p94JYr5sR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2024

GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s reaction to the meltdown:

To my Democratic friends: maybe you should consider swapping Kamala Harris for Joe Biden. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 16, 2024

(See the complete Baier-Harris interview here.)

