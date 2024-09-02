Tim Walz’s wife: Criminals deserve as many chances as they need

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Since soft-on-crime Democrat Gov. Tim Walz took office in 2018, Minnesota has been hit with a 50% increase in homicides and a staggering 163% increase in motor vehicle theft. Assaults and robberies are also up significantly on Walz’s watch.

But if you think the Democrat candidate for vice president who insists it is necessary to put tampons in boys public school bathrooms and anointed his state a haven for trans kids to have life-altering surgeries without their parents’ approval was radical, well, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Meet Walz’s wife, Gwen Walz:

Gwen Walz (wife of Tim) says criminals should get as many chances as they want so who cares about law and orderpic.twitter.com/4Ueif5RdV5 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 6, 2024

Revolver News noted of Mrs. Tampon Tim: “Honestly, this mentality from Gwen Walz is straight out of Marxism 101. They believe prisons aren’t for the bad guys who can be rehabilitated — they’re for political dissidents who dare to go against the regime. Sound familiar? And if you think Tim’s wife’s creepy appetite for violence is an isolated fetish in the family, think again. It seems Tim shares the same twisted love of blood and guts. Just look at how crime has soared under the radical watch of Mr. Tampon Tim.”

Townhall.com columnist Dustin Grage posted to X a video in which Gwen Walz describes how she left her windows open during the Antifa/BLM riots in the summer of 2020 so she could smell the burning tires.

Here is a bizarre clip from an interview with Gwen Walz stating that she left her windows open during the Minneapolis Riots so she could smell the burning tires. Her daughter also coordinated with rioters to let them know that the National Guard would not be activated one night. pic.twitter.com/ityW100Z4y — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 6, 2024

Gov. Walz was accused by the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate’s Joint Transportation and Judiciary and Public Safety Committee of downplaying the riots, delaying the deployment of the National Guard, and failing to coordinate with police.

Radical leftism is very much a family affair for the Walzes.

The governor was also accused of allowing his then-19-year-old daughter, Hope, access to confidential information about law enforcement’s plans — which she then tried to share with the rioters.

“Could someone who actually has followers rely [sic] to the masses that have gotten ‘national guard’ trending that the guard WILL NOT be present tonight??” Hope tweeted on May 28, 2020.

“The guard can not [sic] be sent in within minutes,” she added in one of several posts, noting that “it takes time for them to deploy because they come from all over the state.”

On the same night that Hope posted on social media, the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct police station was overrun by rioters and set on fire.

