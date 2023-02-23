TikTok bans ‘parallel economy’ advertiser

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2023

A conservative-owned firm which connects consumers with pro-America companies reported that it has been banned and had its funding seized by Chinese owned TikTok.

Mammoth Nation was kicked off the social media platform for alleged suspicious activity, a move the company’s spokesperson said reeks of “conservative censorship.”

TikTok had reportedly pre-approved an advertisement from Mammoth Nation, but quickly turned around and flagged it as “suspicious activity,” claiming the ad was selling ammunition.

National spokesperson for Mammoth Nation Drew Berquist denied those claims on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends First” Thursday, saying TikTok then proceeded to press the company for advertising funding to keep it running on the platform.

“They paused it, and they said, ‘Hey, we’re shutting this down. You need to now pre-load your account if you want to do this,’ which we did, we complied,” Berquist told Fox News. “We went along with everything they were asking of us, got things back up and running, and then they just straight up shut the account down in yet another blatant move of conservative censorship.”

TikTok has been banned on government devices in a number of U.S. states.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, an outspoken critic of the platform, said “evidence continues to mount that Chinese-controlled TikTok continues to put America last, it continues to be hostile to American interests. I am calling on Congress to try to take action on TikTok. I don’t know how much more evidence we need to see that TikTok is in fact hostile to American interests.”

Mammoth Nation is “very pro-America,” Berquist said after being asked if he thought the Chinese-rooted TikTok targeted the company based on its political affiliation. “This is America’s conservative marketplace… and we stand up by the Constitution. We talk about the Constitution. We talk about the values… that have brought us together and made this country so great for so long, so certainly on a platform such as TikTok, that is something that comes into consideration, and it would make a lot of sense to me.”

“Can we confirm that 100%? Probably not, but it makes a whole lot of sense based on who owns and runs that company,” he continued.

Berquist said he is unsure of the path ahead, but noted that the Left’s “woke” agenda is already infringing upon America’s financial sector.

“So many companies go woke and start to shut people down for their political views or spiritual views, and we’ve kind of figured out how the landscape is now, but that is some of the things that we’ve been seeing across the industry is now banks are getting involved, credit cards are getting involved. And that’s kind of the next frontier, unfortunately, I think, of censorship,” Berquist said.

