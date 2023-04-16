‘Ticketmaster for illegals’: 99 percent who use Biden’s border app are allowed into U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, April 16, 2023

Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are being allowed to waltz through Joe Biden’s open borders via the use of a mobile app developed by Biden’s handlers.

More than 99 percent of foreign nationals scheduling appointments at the United States-Mexico using the mobile app known as Customs and Border Protection (CBP One) are being released into the nation’s interior, a Fox News report said.

“It’s like a concierge service for illegal immigrants … rather than building a wall … [Biden has] built a Ticketmaster for illegal immigrants,” Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said of the mobile app.

The mobile app entices foreign nationals living in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with agents at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

Foreign nationals in Mexico can submit their application for an appointment through the CBP One app up to 14 days in advance and then show up at one of eight Ports of Entry in Arizona, Texas, and California.

More than 75,000 applications have either been carried out or scheduled until April 25, a CBP spokesperson told Fox News Digital, adding that when appointments are opened up, they are filled within a matter of minutes.

But of the illegal aliens who have had their appointments, the spokesperson said that fewer than 1% have been found not to have met the exception criteria.

“It means that the overwhelming majority of those who secure an appointment with the app are approved for an exception then moved into Title 8 processing — which is the regular authority for immigration removal proceedings for migrants without documents,” Adam Shaw reported for Fox News on April 14.

Breitbart News reported that the Biden administration will soon release up to 30,000 foreign nationals into the U.S. interior every month via the mobile app. Previously, the administration had been releasing about 20,000 foreign nationals a month via the app.

