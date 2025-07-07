‘This president is on his A game’: Speaker praises Trump engagement in passing ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2025 Real World News



Though major media have done all they can to push President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” out of the spotlight, the White House highlights what the legislation signed into law by Trump on July 4 means for everyday Americans:

• The largest tax cut in history for middle- and working-class Americans.

• According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, the tax bill will most benefit workers and families making less than $50,000 per year.

• Bigger paychecks of $10,000+ more in annual take-home pay for families.

• No tax on Tips.

• No tax on Overtime.

• No tax on Social Security.

• A $12.5 billion modernization of the U.S. air traffic control system.

• Permanently increasing the Child Tax Credit for more than 40 million families.

• Permanently securing our borders by finishing the border wall and hiring thousands of new ICE officers and Border Patrol agents.

• Driving down energy costs with a massive expansion of domestic oil and gas production capacity.

• A tax deduction on Made in America auto loan interest.

• Protection for two million family farms from punitive double taxation.

• Creating Trump Accounts for every American newborn.

• Restoring fiscal sanity by cutting $1.5 trillion in spending.

• Strengthening Medicaid by eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse and blocking illegal immigrants from receiving Medicaid.

• Funding the Golden Dome missile defense system to confront 21st century threats.

• Modernizing our military to ensure it has the resources to be a ready, lethal fighting force after four years of Biden-era weakness.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Trump remained fully engaged as the bill made its way through Congress:

