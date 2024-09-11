This is the reason? Megyn Kelly slams Taylor Swift’s endorsement based on Walz pick

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Taylor Swift, who has a lot of songs about choosing the wrong person, endorsed Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s debate.

Independent analyst Megyn Kelly noted that Swift had said a main reason for her endorsement was Harris’s selection of Tim Walz as her running mate. Swift lauded Walz for his LGBTQ policies as Minnesota governor, which include allowing minors to receive life altering trans surgeries without their parents’ consent.

Here is Kelly’s take on the Swift endorsement:

