Thinking the unthinkable: After Covid, don’t rule out biological war against Taiwan

In the 1999 book “Unrestricted Warfare”, Chinese air force colonels Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui wrote that the communist regime should recognize no limits in what it should do to win a war.

With that in mind, it would not be unthinkable that China’s first attack on Taiwan would be releasing a deadly pathogen in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention, analysts say.

“Americans think China’s war planners think like America’s war planners,” China analyst Gordon Chang wrote in a critical reference to a report for the influential Carnegie Endowment for International Peace by John Culver, a retired CIA officer and now an Atlantic Council scholar.

“Unfortunately, the Chinese ones do not. First strikes, despite what former intelligence officials believe, do not have to look like the invasion of Normandy in 1944,” Chang wrote for Gatestone Institute.

China’s National Defense University, in the 2017 edition of the authoritative Science of Military Strategy, mentioned a new kind of biological warfare of “specific ethnic genetic attacks.” Pathogens can now be designed to infect specific groups and even specific individuals.

“In a future war, we can expect China to use refined and targeted strains of coronavirus or other pathogens to target certain ethnic groups, certain countries, or certain age cohorts,” Richard Fisher of the Virginia-based International Assessment and Strategy Center and a contributing editor to Geostrategy-Direct.com told Newsweek last year.

As Fisher noted, the Covid pandemic was a proof of concept that biological weapons work.

“China’s regime has already weaponized one pathogen, SARS-CoV-2. Although scientists do not agree that the virus was engineered, it is clear the Communist Party lied about contagiousness — it told the world that the disease was not human-to-human transmissible when it knew it was highly so — and pressured other countries to take arrivals from China without restriction while locking down Chinese territory,” Chang noted in his Oct. 17 analysis.

“Taken together, these two acts show that the Communist Party wanted Covid-19 to infect those beyond China’s borders. At last count, more than 6.5 million people outside China have been killed by a pathogen that should have been confined to that country.”

Chang continued: “A regime monstrous enough to kill millions around the world is surely monstrous enough to release, as the first act in a conflict, a disease on the 23.9 million people of Taiwan.”

