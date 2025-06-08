These questions for Columbia University lead to one conclusion: Investigate Barack Obama

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, June 7, 2025

It’s a funny thing. I had almost forgotten about the interview I did with my Columbia University professor 12 years ago.

Professor Henry Graff.

Graff was perhaps the most well-known Columbia professor of modern times. He was chairman of Columbia’s prestigious history department, and he served as the Columbia historian. Graff kept a record of all the famous alumni of Columbia.

When I called Professor Graff, he knew me right away. He remembered me from his classes, and he was proud that I had become the 2008 Libertarian vice presidential nominee.

Graff knew all of that instantly. But he didn’t know Barack Obama.

Professor Graff told me, “I taught every significant politician that ever attended Columbia. Between American History and Diplomatic History, one way or another, they all had to come through my classes.”

“Not Obama,” he continued. “I never had a student with that name in any of my classes. I never met him, never saw him, never heard of him.”

Graff alleged that “none of the other Columbia professors knew him either. I don’t consider him a Columbia student. No one knows him.”

Graff concluded, “I have my doubts Obama ever went to Columbia.”

That was one hell of a statement.

That was 12 years ago — June 7, 2013.

Since the day Obama showed up on the national political scene, I’ve warned that he was a fraud, a radical Marxist traitor, a deep state/CIA plant and a “Manchurian Candidate.”

Professor Graff’s comments validated my gut instincts. Something is rancid with Obama’s Columbia story.

I bring all this up now because an article appeared only days ago at my favorite business site, ZeroHedge.com, about my interview with Columbia Professor Graff.

Somehow ZeroHedge got the facts mixed up. They reported this as a new interview conducted by me, when in fact the interview was from 2013.

But there are no coincidences in life. I believe things always happen for a reason. That mistake by ZeroHedge has inspired me to ask President Donald Trump for long overdue investigations of Obama.

President Trump controls the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA and all the security and investigative agencies of the United States of America.

Who made all the decisions and gave all the orders for four years of the failed Biden presidency? I’m betting the answer is Obama.

What a perfect time to order investigations of Obama and all the Obama scandals that I believe hold the keys to the attempt by the enemies of America to destroy our great country.

In the middle of all these scandals we always find Obama.

First, Mr. President, it’s time to hire a special counsel to investigate the Biden presidency. When did everyone around him know Biden had dementia? When did they know he had cancer? Why was none of this disclosed to the American people?

And tied to all of that is the Biden autopen scandal. Who signed all those bills, and executive orders, and pardons? And who made all the decisions and gave all the orders for four years of the failed Biden presidency?

I’m betting the answer is Obama.

Obama called the shots. Obama gave the orders. Obama ran the government.

Biden’s presidency was the third term of Obama.

Does Columbia hold the key to the Obama scams and scandals?

Did it all start at Columbia?

How was Obama accepted for transfer into Columbia with poor grades and coming from an average college?

Was he admitted to Columbia as a foreign exchange student?

Was Obama given a free ride as a foreign student — as President Trump just disclosed foreign students today get free rides at Harvard and Columbia?

Did Obama claim to be an Indonesian citizen when applying at Columbia?

Did he commit fraud? Or was he an Indonesian citizen?

Was Obama therefore ineligible to serve as president?

If that is true, what are the legal ramifications?

Is everything Obama did for eight years “null and void”?

While you’re at it, Mr. President, since DOGE has been busy investigating Social Security numbers, including millions of fakes, please investigate Obama’s social security number. For years I’ve read it’s from Connecticut and it’s a fraud. Well, now that you’re in control of Social Security, let’s find out.

Why would a president of the United States be using a fake Social Security number? Did Obama never have a Social Security number because he wasn’t an American citizen?

Remember Mr. President, this is the guy who ordered the spying on you and your presidential campaign. That was TREASON.

I’m betting Obama is also the guy who ordered the 2020 election rigged and stolen to get rid of you.

I’m betting Obama is the guy who marked you for destruction with weaponized government persecution and nonstop indictments. Obama wanted you rotting in prison for the rest of your life.

And there’s one more Obama scandal to investigate.

When I disclosed on Fox News that Obama was never seen at Columbia, Obama ordered me destroyed by the IRS. I was persecuted by the IRS for four long years. My file was on the desk of Lois Lerner. Ask Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, who took my case.

This is a huge weakness for Obama.

Obama committed major crimes ordering IRS attacks on political opponents like me. No real investigation ever happened the first time around — simply because Obama was in charge.

Now is the time to nail Obama. Subpoena Lois Lerner and every IRS agent involved. Threaten them with decades in prison and twist their arms. Who gave the orders to attack political opponents of Obama? Who gave the order to attack Wayne Allyn Root? Offer immunity if they give up Obama — the boss of bosses.

Obama belongs in prison, President Trump.

For what he did to you. For what he did to me. For what he did to Biden. For what he did to America.

It’s up to you, President Trump.

I know one thing for sure — all the lies, fraud, scandal and conspiracy began at Columbia, Class of 1983 with my classmate who was never there, Barack Obama.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.